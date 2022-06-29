ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Lizzo Makes Her Debut on ‘Carpool Karaoke’, Shouts Out Beyoncé

By bibacadams
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYjJI_0gPbhBAh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThchK_0gPbhBAh00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

What could be more fun than Lizzo in a car with James Corden singing? Um… nothing, according to fans and critics how celebrated the return of the popular streaming show, Carpool Karaoke —that is now airing on Apple+ TV.

Lizzo kicked off the segment with her own song singing, “Good As Hell,” remarking, “Wow, this is so cool,” she marveled. “People know my music well enough that I can, like, do this. It’s so cool.”

The segment definitely only went up from there with Lizzo celebrating her authentic self and leaning in to fun songs even when host James Corden brought up her “strict” parents.

“For the first 10 years of my life, when we lived in Detroit, I was in The Church of God in Christ. When you have that faith, it is strict with the kind of music you listen to,” Lizzo recalled. “We didn’t listen to secular music, it was devil music.”

“Would you have been allowed to listen to Lizzo’s music if you were at church?” Corden asked.

“Early on Lizzo, yes. But when Lizzo started cussing, no,” Lizzo said with a laugh. “I’ve pissed a few family members off.”

Per ET Online , when asked if the music would have upset her family, Lizzo responded, “I don’t know it’s just that. It might be the ass, and the nudity, a little bit.”

Lizzo also talked about some of her other inspirations including the one and only Beyonce. “When I was shy, or I didn’t think I was cool or I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyonce in my bedroom and it would transport me,” she recalled. “I would feel something, I would feel like my life is gonna be better, you know? There’s hope for me.”

“The way she makes people feel, that’s how I want to make people feel with music,” she added. “She’s been my North Star.”



Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Christ
Person
Lizzo
Person
James Corden
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpool Karaoke#Beyonc#Secular Music#Nudity#British Royal Family#Apple Tv
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy