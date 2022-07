Click here to read the full article. Stacey Abrams says the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that her race to unseat Brian Kemp as governor of Georgia will determine the access that women in her state have to abortion. “This is not simply about one election or one person,” Abrams tells Variety. “I am standing for governor. But this is about the ability of women to control their body and their destiny.” As governor, Kemp signed a six-week abortion ban into law, although that has been enjoined in court. The Republican is also facing pressure from anti-abortion leaders...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO