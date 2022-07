Ten members of a Boston-based street gang have been convicted of federal drug, racketeering and gun-related offenses, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday. The defendants were indicted in June 2020 as part of a federal sweep targeting members of the street gang NOB, an abbreviation for Norton, Olney and Barry streets in Dorchester, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. They all pleaded guilty to various offenses in recent weeks, with the final two defendants pleading guilty last week.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO