(0 Comstock Parkway, 2184 Plainfield Pike, and 2174 Plainfield Pike) There will be a Public Hearing on proposed Ordinance No. 5-22-03 to consider an amendment of the Land Use Plan Map and Land Use Element 2 of the 2012 Cranston Comprehensive Plan. The subject sites for which this amendment is located 0 Comstock Parkway, 2184 Plainfield Pike and 2174 Plainfield Pike, Assessor’s Plat No.36, Lots No. 5, 36, 38, 51, 52 and 53.

