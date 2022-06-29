ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Mobile man, woman arrested after Hattiesburg police seize stolen weapons

By Erika Bibbs
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man and a woman on multiple felony charges on Tuesday, June 28.

Authorities served a search warrant at Pineview Apartments on Country Club Road. Police said they seized multiple stolen firearms.

Erica Pettway, 31, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking, possession of a stolen weapon, and sale of a controlled substance within proximity of a school/church.

Claude Mayes, 32, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking, possession of a stolen weapon, and sale of a controlled substance within proximity of a school/church.

    Erica Pettway (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)
    Claude Mayes (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)
    (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Hattiesburg police investigate multiple vandalisms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to solve multiple vandalisms that have happened in the city. Investigators said they have received reports of neighbors having a vehicle window broken by an individual with a baseball bat at the following locations: 3800 block of Pearl Street 4100 block O’Ferral Street 200 block East Front […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Two more charged in 14-year-old’s killing

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): A sixth person was charged in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old who was killed on Cheshire Drive South on Feb. 15. Sidney Collins, 20, is charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. He is the sixth person charged in connection to this killing […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Homicides up by 1 in Mobile as 2022 reaches midway mark

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city hit a decade-long high in homicides last years, and the bloody pace continued to the halfway mark of 2022. But Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told FOX10 News that the city is making progress, evidenced by a 3 percent decline in the overall violent crime rate compared with the first six months of last year.
