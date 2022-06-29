Mobile man, woman arrested after Hattiesburg police seize stolen weapons

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man and a woman on multiple felony charges on Tuesday, June 28.

Authorities served a search warrant at Pineview Apartments on Country Club Road. Police said they seized multiple stolen firearms.

Erica Pettway, 31, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking, possession of a stolen weapon, and sale of a controlled substance within proximity of a school/church.

Claude Mayes, 32, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking, possession of a stolen weapon, and sale of a controlled substance within proximity of a school/church.

Erica Pettway (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Claude Mayes (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

