SEATTLE -- It looked, sounded and -- based on the reaction from the gathered masses at T-Mobile Park -- felt like it was gone off the bat. In the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs and not much else brewing to that point on Friday night, Jesse Winker demolished a middle-middle fastball from A’s reliever Zach Jackson. But Winker again received a rude reminder of how challenging Seattle’s home park can be on hitters, as his 103.3 foot shot to straightaway center field died just shy of the wall, falling into Ramón Laureano’s glove to quash the would-be rally.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO