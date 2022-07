ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A former St. Louis County police chief has won his court battle against the county. Tim Fitch became a St. Louis County Council member in January 2019, at which time he was no longer paid his pension from the police department. The reason for the stoppage of payment was said to be because the country’s retirement ordinance states benefits are suspended if the individual gets a county position that is salaried.

