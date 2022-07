In Greenville, homeowners who qualify for a residential homestead status will soon be paying lower property taxes. This week, the Greenville city council voted unanimously to lower tax rates for those homeowners by 10 percent. The residential homestead status can be claimed by all those who live in their property. The Herald Banner quotes Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South as saying that a little less than half of the roughly 9,000 single-family properties in Greenville qualify for this exemption.

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO