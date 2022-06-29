ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aria Halal Supermarket opens in Rockville

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas opened at 811 Hungerford Drive at the Saah Plaza in Rockville. The store features high-quality meats,...

Warby Parker aims to open this month in Rockville

Is aiming to open by the end of the month at 11811 Grand Park Avenue at Pike & Rose. The hipster eyeglass frames chain already has locations north and south of Rockville, at Bethesda Row and Downtown Crown. Here, they will take on an immediate competitor in the Pike & Rose development, the new LensCrafters at 901 Rose Avenue.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Burtonsville Crossing Redevelopment to Include Sprouts as Grocery Store Anchor

Burtonsville Crossing has been considered a mainly abandoned shopping center for years with just Pepino’s and Burger King currently leasing space. That’s going to change as EDENS and Montgomery County officials today announced the official redevelopment of the property that will include a major facelift and new grocery store anchor, Sprouts.
BURTONSVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Homesense opens in Rockville (Photos)

Has opened at the Montrose Crossing shopping center on Rockville Pike. The shelves are jam-packed with home decor and improvement items, and furnishings and lighting fixtures abound on the sales floor. Logo color-coordinated shopping carts look sharp. Prices are stated to be 20-60% below Homesense's competitors.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local Nonprofit, Restaurant Chain Provide 600 Meals To Camp Airy After Dining Hall Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local organizations are stepping up to help after a major fire destroyed the dining hall of a popular summer camp Wednesday in Frederick County. Feed the Fridge, a local nonprofit, has teamed up with D.C.-based restaurant chain Medium Rare to deliver 600 meals to campers at Camp Airy in Thurmont. The meals include steak and grilled chicken with salad, along with a vegetarian option, the nonprofit said. The nonprofit stocks more than 10 community fridges around D.C. and Maryland with up to 100 free meals a day. Feed the Fridge was founded by Mark Bucher, and Medium Rare was co-founded...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

Maryland Pizza Parlor Makes Top 50 "Best Pizza In The US"

DARNESTOWN, Md — Everyone says New York is the pizza capital of the nation, and they’re not wrong. That is according to Italian pizza experts from the 50 Top Pizza website in Paestum Italy. The results are in and New York took the lead with 10 different rankings including the number one spot thanks to Una Pizza Napoletana. But they weren’t the only ones on that list. A Montgomery County pizzeria also made the list.
DARNESTOWN, MD
mymcmedia.org

Darnestown Restaurant Named to USA Today’s ‘Top 50 Pizzerias in the US’ List

Darnestown’s Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, was ranked 25th in the ‘Top 50 Pizzerias in the US’ list published by USA Today this week. It was the only pizzeria from Montgomery County and the only pizzeria from Maryland on the list. The list was created by the evaluation site 50 Top Pizza and uses over 1,000 anonymous inspectors worldwide. The Italian-based site started ranking pizzas in 2018 and now ranks pies all over the world annually.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

What’s Opening, Closing, and Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall

Below is a list of several businesses that have recently opened and closed at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. COMING SOON: New York men’s based fashion store Psycho Bunny, which specializes in polo shirts, will be opening on the bottom level of the mall this fall. From their website: “We could have done what everybody else was doing. But we didn’t. Instead we set out to make the perfect polo and the most luxurious tee you’d ever wear. And that’s exactly what we’ve done. Our Pima cotton is woven from longer, smoother fibres. This has a number of benefits, most important of which is that it gives the fabric an incredibly soft on-body feel. The longer fibres are more durable, too—less prone to warping and tearing, while retaining their colored dye considerably longer than traditional cotton.”
BETHESDA, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Nights

Rockville City police responded to a 911 caller in the 1800 block of E. Jefferson Street Thursday afternoon. The individual reported having been the victim of an aggravated assault at a nearby restaurant at 4:15 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was used in the assault. Labels: assault, crime,...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Katie Cherrix

Where to Eat Italian Food in D.C.

There's so much to love about Italian food, and you'll find plenty of places to get your fill of this satisfying cuisine in our nation's capital. If you're on the hunt for Italian food after a trip to the Smithsonian or the annual Cherry Blossom Festival, here are a few of the best Italian restaurants in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Bethesda resident and Honest Tea founder returns with Just Ice Tea

Bethesda resident and founder of Honest Tea, has hinted at a comeback, after Coca-Cola acquired but recently dropped it from its product line. This morning, Goldman revealed that his new beverage brand will be called Just Ice Tea. He said he will once again ground the new brand in the principles on which he founded Honest Tea: Fair Trade certification, reinvesting in workers' communities, and avoiding synthetic pesticides, herbicides, insecticides and fertilizers.
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Sweet Potato Cake Bakery Bounces Back After Robbery

The D.C. location of the bakery Sweet Potato Cake is open for business after recovering from a devastating robbery last year. April Richardson, owner of Sweet Potato Cake, celebrated the opening of her flagship store at 17th and K streets NW with District officials and community leaders. Richardson’s bakery specializes...
BALTIMORE, MD
ffxnow.com

French and Asian inspired bakery coming to Annandale

A French and Asian fusion bakery is coming soon to Annandale. TOUS les JOURS, a South Korean bakery, plans to open a new location in Annandale. It will be located in the same strip as The Block food hall at 4243 John Marr Drive, according to county permits. The business...
ANNANDALE, VA
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip Occoquan: 5 Must Stops!

OCCOQUAN, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to OCCOQUAN! A historic, one-of-a-kind town in Prince William County – OCCOQUAN has it all! Find shopping, dining and plenty of fun -- all just about 30 minutes south of Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our...
OCCOQUAN, VA
macaronikid.com

SummerFest is This Saturday in Gaithersburg

Celebrate America’s independence with friends & family at SummerFest, Gaithersburg’s illuminating summer festival on the expansive grounds of Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm. The free event takes place on SATURDAY, JULY 2, 2022, from 6 to 11:30 p.m. The festival features live music, food trucks, local breweries, family-friendly activities, all leading up to a spectacular fireworks display & SummerGlo After Party.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Trippy Tacos to Open in Silver Spring

Popular food truck Trippy Tacos is opening its first restaurant at 12134 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. The grand opening takes place on Friday July 8 at 6:00 PM and Saturday July 9 at 11:30 AM. Trippy Tacos specializes in tacos with freshly made corn tortillas, quesadillas, burritos, nachos and mulitas. The restaurant also plans to offers an expanded menu that includes breakfast (breakfast tacos, burritos and other breakfast plates), loaded nacho fries, pupusa pizza, and more.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Rockville Street Closures on July 7 Announced

Two Rockville streets will be closed on July 7 due to the 100-year anniversary celebration of the Montgomery County Police, the city of Rockville government announced Wednesday. The affected locations are in Rockville Town Center. The first closure is at Courthouse Square from N. Washington to Helen Heneghan Way, and...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

#6 Plastics Banned; County Strives to Educate Residents on Alternatives

Following the ban of all #6 polystyrene plastic food service ware earlier this year, Montgomery County officials are striving to educate residents on alternatives that are recyclable and compostable. MyMCM spoke with Eileen Kao, chief of the Department of Environmental Protection’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Section, regarding efforts to work...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

