Charleston, SC

Meeting Notes - June 30, 2022

thedanielislandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the application results specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC) June 23: A site plan for the Foundation Place at Point Hope (third review), for a commercial...

thedanielislandnews.com

live5news.com

Joseph Floyd Manor to be replaced, eventually demolished

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority has big plans for the affordable housing building in downtown Charleston. The organization will soon begin construction of a new tower of units to replace Joseph Floyd Manor, which is located at King Street and Mount Pleasant Street. The new building will be placed behind the current building.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Melvin takes over as leader at SC Ports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Barbara Melvin began her new role as leader of the South Carolina Ports Authority on Friday. Melvin takes over as the SC Ports’ new president and CEO just weeks after longtime leader Jim Newsome retired in June. Leaders with the port said Melvin has served in a variety of roles over […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 6 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fourth of July weekend is the state’s busiest weekend on the water and while scattered storms are possible, many may be looking to take advantage of dry-sky moments. But, if part of your Independence Day plans includes boating or swimming, Charleston Waterkeeper says there are a few Lowcountry waterways you should avoid […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston port dispute has maritime commissioner calling on Biden to step in

A Federal Maritime Commission member is asking President Joe Biden to intervene in a labor dispute at the Port of Charleston's newest shipping terminal, saying the disagreement is contributing to the nation's supply chain snarls. Commissioner Louis Sola asked Biden to "examine this situation in South Carolina closely and pursue...
CHARLESTON, SC
#Infrastructure#Trc#The Foundation Place#Gfa#Mikasa Apartments#Parcel K Office Parking#Nowell Creek Multifamily
The Post and Courier

Georgetown County approves allocation of second round of American Rescue Plan funds

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County Council approved a plan June 28 to spend the second of the county's two $6 million allocations under the federal American Rescue Plan. The money is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed a year ago to stimulate the economy hurt by the COVID pandemic. Counties and cities have until Dec. 31, 2024, to decide how to use their funding, and until Dec. 31, 2026, to spend it.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Pool business expands to Walterboro

Preserve Pools, a local residential and commercial pool maintenance and repair company, started a new business venture in Walterboro. The owners, Kristen and Michael Melo, started Preserve Pools four years ago. They’re a family-owned business located in Summerville. Kristen and Michael are national certified pool chemists, members of the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance ( PHTA), certified with the National Plasterers Council(NPC), BBB accredited, fully licensed and insured. Kristen has also been named 2021 Pleatco’s Perfect Pool Gal.
WALTERBORO, SC
The Post and Courier

Marshall West wins Berkeley County Council District 6 runoff

MONCKS CORNER — With all precincts reporting, Marshall West beat Robert Jeffcoat for the Berkeley County District 6 seat during the Republican runoff June 28. West received 65 percent of the vote, with Jeffcoat garnering only 34 percent, according to unofficial returns. About 1,800 people voted. "I want to...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - July 19, 2022

All Safe Storage - Ladson Road located at 3674 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC 29456 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storage auctions.com (http://www.storage auctions.com) and will end at 12:00PM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items WANDA G BRITT 0364 furn boxes hhg Dwanisha Robinso 0420 Furn boxes hhg Shanygne Best 0734 Furn HHG Boxes TIFFANY JAMES 0948 Boxes hhg James Stroble 0953 boxes Ezekiel Wrigh 1139 Hhg furn boxes AD# 2010215.
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Concerns continue to brew over Weaver’s master’s degree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Republican candidate Ellen Weaver is technically not qualified to hold the state’s top education office. She needs a master’s degree, which she says she will complete by election time, but teachers around the state are baffled by the speed in which she is able to obtain the academic achievement.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Charleston area hospitals under regulatory scrutiny

Charleston’s Roper Hospital has been found to not comply with federal standards for infection control and sterilization of surgical instruments and how the hospital monitors compliance with both, according to media reports. The sterilization offenses aren’t the worst of its kind and shouldn’t discredit the facility, Roper St. Francis Healthcare CEO Jeffrey P. DiLisi said, and measures are being taken to fix the issues.
CHARLESTON, SC
purewow.com

The 16 Best Restaurants in Charleston in 2022, According to a Local Food Lover

Founded in 1670, Charleston is one of the America’s oldest cities, and the centuries have transformed it into one of the best food destinations in the world. Whether you’re craving locally caught seafood, traditional Southern cuisine with a modern twist, or in-your-face flavorful barbeque, you can find it in the Holy City. But with so many restaurants to choose from, how does one decide? As a food-obsessed local, I’ve rounded up 16 of the best restaurants in Charleston to get you started.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC emergency officials prepared for potential hurricane evacuations

Even with rising gas prices and population increases on the coast, state officials insist South Carolina is prepared to execute an evacuation should a severe storm occur this season. An evacuation order hasn't been issued for the coast since wind, surge and flooding from Hurricane Dorian in 2019 caused widespread...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County Public Library launching Free and Fresh Community Fridges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library will launch Free and Fresh Community Fridges at three of its branches, starting July 1. The Community Fridge program features refrigerators fully stocked with whole fruits and vegetables at participating branches. Stocked by the public, locals can take what they need from the refrigerators, free of charge. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Collision claims two Goose Creek residents

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, released the names of two victims following a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway on July 1, 2022, at approximately 0118 hours. Mary Alice Dent, a 32-year-old female, and Shamricka Latrice Dent, a 36-year-old female, both from the Goose Creek area, died on the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision. South Carolina Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.
GOOSE CREEK, SC

