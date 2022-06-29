Meeting Notes - June 30, 2022

All Safe Storage - Ladson Road located at 3674 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC 29456 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storage auctions.com (http://www.storage auctions.com) and will end at 12:00PM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items WANDA G BRITT 0364 furn boxes hhg Dwanisha Robinso 0420 Furn boxes hhg Shanygne Best 0734 Furn HHG Boxes TIFFANY JAMES 0948 Boxes hhg James Stroble 0953 boxes Ezekiel Wrigh 1139 Hhg furn boxes AD# 2010215.
