Charleston, SC

Mystery Photo Contest - June 30, 2022

thedanielislandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winner of the Mystery Photo Contest from June 23 is Peyton Owens. He guessed correctly that the photo was of the bike racks...

thedanielislandnews.com

WCBD Count on 2

Where can I watch 4th of July fireworks in the Lowcountry?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After dealing with a global pandemic for more than two years, the Charleston community is brimming with activities to help you celebrate our country’s independence. While the weather may be a little dicey at times, with rain plaguing the weekend forecast, things look to be mostly dry on Monday. So, you […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Your favorite TV & movie stars are coming to Mount Pleasant!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! August 19th-21st is the Ep-ix & Chill Convention at the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant. More than 40 stars from Gilmore Girls, Pretty Little Liars, Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill, Friday Night Lights, The OC, Teen Wolf, A Walk to Remember, Hart of Dixie, the After series, Outer Banks & more will be ready to “chill” all weekend long!
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
charlestonmag.com

New & Notable: A nostalgic seafood spot opens on Sullivan’s, and chef Nico Romo debuts Laura, an ode to his Italian grandmother, in Summerville

Equal parts ’70s time capsule and breezy beach vibe, Sullivan’s Fish Camp, which opened on Middle Street in May, is a movie-set version of the sort of nostalgic seafood restaurants once frequented by vacationers up and down the East Coast. Tiffany-style light fixtures hang over the bar, barrel-backed pub chairs surround family-sized tables, and assorted maritime paraphernalia—seascapes, mounted trophy fish, a brass port hole—lend a salty feel. All your favorite throwback menu items are here as well, from baked oysters to fried seafood baskets, but with circa-2022 flourishes like the miso brown butter that dresses a warm lobster roll, peel-and-eat shrimp sourced down the road, and fried chicken that owes its crackly crust to duck fat. (No fancy upgrade needed for the stellar smoked fish dip.) Specialty cocktails lean fruity, frozen, and rum-splashed. And the wine and beer lists veer light and refreshing, featuring bubbles by the glass and Westbrook’s Crab Claw, a crushable lager made exclusively for Sullivan’s. sullivansfishcamp.com.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
purewow.com

The 16 Best Restaurants in Charleston in 2022, According to a Local Food Lover

Founded in 1670, Charleston is one of the America’s oldest cities, and the centuries have transformed it into one of the best food destinations in the world. Whether you’re craving locally caught seafood, traditional Southern cuisine with a modern twist, or in-your-face flavorful barbeque, you can find it in the Holy City. But with so many restaurants to choose from, how does one decide? As a food-obsessed local, I’ve rounded up 16 of the best restaurants in Charleston to get you started.
CHARLESTON, SC
#Daniel Island#The Daniel Island School
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 6 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fourth of July weekend is the state’s busiest weekend on the water and while scattered storms are possible, many may be looking to take advantage of dry-sky moments. But, if part of your Independence Day plans includes boating or swimming, Charleston Waterkeeper says there are a few Lowcountry waterways you should avoid […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New Chipotle location opening in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- The drive to Chipotle is about to get shorter for Goose Creek residents. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant is opening a new location at 220 St. James Avenue in Goose Creek on June 30. This location features a ‘Chipotlane’, a drive-thru pickup lane so customers can pick up online orders without leaving […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
walterborolive.com

Pool business expands to Walterboro

Preserve Pools, a local residential and commercial pool maintenance and repair company, started a new business venture in Walterboro. The owners, Kristen and Michael Melo, started Preserve Pools four years ago. They’re a family-owned business located in Summerville. Kristen and Michael are national certified pool chemists, members of the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance ( PHTA), certified with the National Plasterers Council(NPC), BBB accredited, fully licensed and insured. Kristen has also been named 2021 Pleatco’s Perfect Pool Gal.
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

'Always wanting to give back': Family remembers father shot, killed at King Street eatery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “I was told that my dad tried to fight back which sounds like my dad, and that resulted in him being shot. I don’t know if he was by himself, I don’t know if he died by himself, I hope he didn’t suffer, I hope he was not in pain,” says Jassmine Baghdady, the daughter of the Hanahan man who was shot and killed on King Street late Tuesday night.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charter captain captures waterspout on camera off Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses reported a water spout off Folly Beach Tuesday as storms moved through the Lowcountry. Capt. Demal Mattson III of Seas the Day Charleston Charters captured footage of the water spout Tuesday morning while he was on a charter. “Mother Nature’s so cool,” he says...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Credit One Stadium takes responsibility for concert cleanup

Music aficionados throughout the Lowcountry and beyond have been flocking to the newly renovated Credit One Stadium to enjoy concerts from talented, worldly performers. What Daniel Island residents and business owners haven’t been fans of – the trash left behind. The island community voiced concerns on social media...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Community rallies behind high school athlete after freak accident

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry athlete with a bright future ahead is now focused on life off the field after a terrible accident has left him in a Charleston hospital bed. Seventeen-year-old Anderson Jones was one of five teenagers at a Fripp Island construction site on Sunday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s […]

