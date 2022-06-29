Mystery Photo Contest - June 30, 2022

Equal parts ’70s time capsule and breezy beach vibe, Sullivan’s Fish Camp, which opened on Middle Street in May, is a movie-set version of the sort of nostalgic seafood restaurants once frequented by vacationers up and down the East Coast. Tiffany-style light fixtures hang over the bar, barrel-backed pub chairs surround family-sized tables, and assorted maritime paraphernalia—seascapes, mounted trophy fish, a brass port hole—lend a salty feel. All your favorite throwback menu items are here as well, from baked oysters to fried seafood baskets, but with circa-2022 flourishes like the miso brown butter that dresses a warm lobster roll, peel-and-eat shrimp sourced down the road, and fried chicken that owes its crackly crust to duck fat. (No fancy upgrade needed for the stellar smoked fish dip.) Specialty cocktails lean fruity, frozen, and rum-splashed. And the wine and beer lists veer light and refreshing, featuring bubbles by the glass and Westbrook’s Crab Claw, a crushable lager made exclusively for Sullivan’s. sullivansfishcamp.com.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO