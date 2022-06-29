ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

BE football back to health after injury-plagued season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just over a decade, commencing in 2011 and concluding last fall, the state of Bishop England High School football went from wonderful to “What the heck is going on.”. Although it might be tough to match his father’s 184 career victories at the school, coach John Cantey accomplished something in...

Drought conditions worsen in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Drought conditions are beginning to worsen for some counties across the state including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Williamsburg counties. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee upgraded the drought status to “Severe Drought” in most of Colleton County and extended the “Moderate Drought” status further toward Interstate 95. According to the National […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Concerns continue to brew over Weaver’s master’s degree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Republican candidate Ellen Weaver is technically not qualified to hold the state’s top education office. She needs a master’s degree, which she says she will complete by election time, but teachers around the state are baffled by the speed in which she is able to obtain the academic achievement.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Dorchester Dist. 2 principal earns national award

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester District Two elementary school principal was recognized for her work at a national level. Beech Hill Elementary School Principal Rene Harris was awarded the 2022 National Distinguished Principal award through the National Association of Elementary School Principals. The district says the award recognizes Harris’s...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Local realtor recognized as number one agent in South Carolina

Realtor Robertson Allen was recognized as the number one agent in South Carolina by Real Trends as part of its 2022 list of top producers. Allen was named to its prestigious annual list of The Thousand, which ranks the top 1,000 agents in the nation. Allen ranked as one of the top 250 individual agents nationwide based on his 2021 sales volume.
CHARLESTON, SC
Melvin takes over as leader at SC Ports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Barbara Melvin began her new role as leader of the South Carolina Ports Authority on Friday. Melvin takes over as the SC Ports’ new president and CEO just weeks after longtime leader Jim Newsome retired in June. Leaders with the port said Melvin has served in a variety of roles over […]
CHARLESTON, SC
LET FREEDOM RING

Patriotic festivities, fireworks shows will headline Independence Day celebrations in the Charleston area. Several Charleston-area towns and attractions will celebrate our nation’s freedom with fireworks and other patriotic festivities on the Fourth of July. Daniel Island’s Independence Day celebration will be held on July 2 from 4-9 p.m. at...
CHARLESTON, SC
Berkeley County schools announce new principal, assistant principals

Berkeley County School District announced changes Wednesday in several school administrations. A new principal was chosen, and new assistant principals were assigned to various schools. These changes went into effect June 28, ahead of the upcoming school year. See the entire list below:. Dr. Kellie Gebhardt, an assistant principal at...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Hazy Sun Thursday With Pop-Up Showers!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front of plenty of tropical moisture will keep the clouds and off and on showers and storms in the forecast for the next couple days. This is good news as most of the Lowcountry is considered to be under a moderate drought right now. The rain chance will be down slightly on Thursday and then back up on Friday as more scattered storms are expected to wrap up the work week. This unsettled weather pattern will transition to a more typical summer, hot and humid with afternoon storms pattern, over the upcoming 4th of July weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Manatees are back in Charleston

With the heat of the summer bearing down on the Lowcountry, manatees have once again begun appearing in Charleston’s waters. Here’s what you need to know. While the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates 7,520 manatees live in Florida, where water temperatures stay warm year-round, many venture north along the South Atlantic coast every spring and summer, often ending up in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
SC emergency officials prepared for potential hurricane evacuations

Even with rising gas prices and population increases on the coast, state officials insist South Carolina is prepared to execute an evacuation should a severe storm occur this season. An evacuation order hasn't been issued for the coast since wind, surge and flooding from Hurricane Dorian in 2019 caused widespread...
CHARLESTON, SC
The 16 Best Restaurants in Charleston in 2022, According to a Local Food Lover

Founded in 1670, Charleston is one of the America’s oldest cities, and the centuries have transformed it into one of the best food destinations in the world. Whether you’re craving locally caught seafood, traditional Southern cuisine with a modern twist, or in-your-face flavorful barbeque, you can find it in the Holy City. But with so many restaurants to choose from, how does one decide? As a food-obsessed local, I’ve rounded up 16 of the best restaurants in Charleston to get you started.
CHARLESTON, SC
NAACP leaders question GCSD's increase to $13 an hour

GEORGETOWN — Is a salary of $13 an hour enough to raise a family?. That was the question put to the Georgetown County School District Board of Education during its June 28 meeting by two NAACP presidents who took the board to task during the public comment period. “I’m...
GEORGETOWN, SC
New & Notable: A nostalgic seafood spot opens on Sullivan’s, and chef Nico Romo debuts Laura, an ode to his Italian grandmother, in Summerville

Equal parts ’70s time capsule and breezy beach vibe, Sullivan’s Fish Camp, which opened on Middle Street in May, is a movie-set version of the sort of nostalgic seafood restaurants once frequented by vacationers up and down the East Coast. Tiffany-style light fixtures hang over the bar, barrel-backed pub chairs surround family-sized tables, and assorted maritime paraphernalia—seascapes, mounted trophy fish, a brass port hole—lend a salty feel. All your favorite throwback menu items are here as well, from baked oysters to fried seafood baskets, but with circa-2022 flourishes like the miso brown butter that dresses a warm lobster roll, peel-and-eat shrimp sourced down the road, and fried chicken that owes its crackly crust to duck fat. (No fancy upgrade needed for the stellar smoked fish dip.) Specialty cocktails lean fruity, frozen, and rum-splashed. And the wine and beer lists veer light and refreshing, featuring bubbles by the glass and Westbrook’s Crab Claw, a crushable lager made exclusively for Sullivan’s. sullivansfishcamp.com.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Thursday headlines: Charleston area hospitals under regulatory scrutiny

Charleston’s Roper Hospital has been found to not comply with federal standards for infection control and sterilization of surgical instruments and how the hospital monitors compliance with both, according to media reports. The sterilization offenses aren’t the worst of its kind and shouldn’t discredit the facility, Roper St. Francis Healthcare CEO Jeffrey P. DiLisi said, and measures are being taken to fix the issues.
CHARLESTON, SC
Your favorite TV & movie stars are coming to Mount Pleasant!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! August 19th-21st is the Ep-ix & Chill Convention at the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant. More than 40 stars from Gilmore Girls, Pretty Little Liars, Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill, Friday Night Lights, The OC, Teen Wolf, A Walk to Remember, Hart of Dixie, the After series, Outer Banks & more will be ready to “chill” all weekend long!
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Report: Military community has $34B yearly impact on SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual report by the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs found that the military community accounts for 11.2% of the state’s economy, with the Charleston region leading the state in economic contributions from the military community. According to the 2022 Economic Impact...
CHARLESTON, SC

