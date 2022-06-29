BE football back to health after injury-plagued season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front of plenty of tropical moisture will keep the clouds and off and on showers and storms in the forecast for the next couple days. This is good news as most of the Lowcountry is considered to be under a moderate drought right now. The rain chance will be down slightly on Thursday and then back up on Friday as more scattered storms are expected to wrap up the work week. This unsettled weather pattern will transition to a more typical summer, hot and humid with afternoon storms pattern, over the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO