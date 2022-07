The Washington region’s jobless rate, though up on a month-over-month basis, was down year-over-year in May, according to new federal data. With 3,377,801 in the civilian workforce and 112,365 looking for jobs, the metro region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in May was up from 3 percent in April but down from 5.1 percent in May 2021, according to figures reported June 29 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO