Fairfax-based nonprofit Britepaths is seeking donations of funds and new backpacks to assist 2,500 students in need who attend schools in the Fairfax County area. Financial donations to Britepaths’ Collect for Kids Back to School Program this summer will allow the organization to purchase pre-assembled school-supply kits for 2,500 students at Fairfax High School and Justice High School pyramids. The organization also is collecting 700 new backpacks, which can be dropped off at local partner businesses or ordered through Amazon.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO