Edwardo Meza, 1989–2022

VISALIA – The city council and planning commission are working to find a solution for drive-thru traffic build-ups at various fast-food franchises across Visalia. The topic of this issue was discussed in a joint meeting between the city council and planning commission on June 13. According to the agenda, there has been an observable increase in requests for the development of drive-thru buildings. This is most likely due to recent development proposals that will bring new shopping centers with sites dedicated to drive-thru usage, as also stated in the agenda.

VISALIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO