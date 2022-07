POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Howard L. Lockhart, 68, of Pomeroy, OH passed away Monday June 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 27, 1953 in Parkersburg, WV, a son to the late Glenville Elzia Lockhart and Luretta Marie Weekley Smith. Howard was retired from truck driving and he enjoyed fishing, playing cards with friends, and spending time with his little brown puppy “Elmer Jay.”

