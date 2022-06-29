ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas, PA

Fireworks Terrify Pets. Tips To Keeping Your Pet Safe This 4th Of July.

By Lucky Larry
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's officially firework season in East Texas and there are going to be a lot of extra loud noises, bangs, and bright flashes of light happening this weekend that are just going to freak out a lot of pets. While setting off fireworks within most city limits is against...

thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
heavenofanimals.com

Abandoned Pet Fox Arrives At Sanctuary And Immediately Falls In Love

It’s nothing short of a miracle that Zoe, a fox with gorgeous silvery fur, made it out of a fur farm alive. Zoe is a “pastel fox,” the result of cross-breeding between a platinum fox and a white-faced fox to create fur with that silver sheen, something that never would have occurred in the wild. Zoe faced a life of misery and an early death at the fur farm in the Netherlands where her life began — but, in 2012, she had a stroke of luck.
ANIMALS
Hampton Times

Local veterinarian turns 85, still helping pets

As a child, Don Shields always had an affinity for two things – pets and medicine. Years later, when it came time to pursue an area of study in college, becoming a veterinarian made perfect sense. It’s been about six decades since Shields embarked on a path that would...
PETS
dogstodays.com

4 Interesting Facts about Chihuahua Dog Characters

The Chihuahua is a small and agile dog breed. This dog is known as the smallest dog globally, but it makes it interesting to keep with great charm. Chihuahuas love to be fun and busy playing; they also love to be around people. This little dog will follow its owner...
ANIMALS
GMA

July 4th fireworks can be stressful for dogs. These 6 tips can keep them calm and safe

The Fourth of July rings in the peak of summer quite literally as fireworks fly into the sky from cities to backyards alike. While the celebration is often colorful and exciting, it is also a time that can be very loud and frightening for dogs around the country, causing it to be the weekend more pets go missing than any other time of the year, according to the American Kennel Club.
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Eeyore and Boo Boo, pets of the week

Meet Patty Cake and Lotta Ears, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
CatTime

How To Train Your Cat To Walk On A Leash

Training your feline to tolerate using a leash could be just the ticket for any aspiring adventure cat. Here's a step by step guide. The post How To Train Your Cat To Walk On A Leash appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
a-z-animals.com

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended)

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended) This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Having a cat as a pet is all you’ve ever wanted. It’s...
ANIMALS
#Shelter Dog#4th Of July#Firework#Aspca
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
dogsbestlife.com

Try 10 dog walking tips for first-time dog owners or beginners

The nicest time that you and your dog can spend is by going on a stress-free walk. If you’ve never walked a dog before, you might assume it’s rather easy. But in reality, it takes some planning, training, as well as patience to master the art of dog walking and make this activity fun for both you and the dog.
PETS
Daily Beast

The Best Ways to Keep Your Pets Calm and Happy During 4th of July Fireworks

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. 4th of July is right around the corner, and for many folks, that means backyard barbecues, swimming in the pool and watching fireworks at night. For pets, the day is not quite as fun. Many dogs and cats get severely nervous and scared from the fireworks shows at night with many barking nonstop or hiding away until they end. If you love your pets (obviously), this can be quite heartbreaking to watch. This is especially the case because there really is not much you can do besides try and comfort them.
PETS
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
womansday.com

The Best Outdoor Cat Houses to Keep Your Kitty Safe, Warm and Dry

Hey, cat mom or dad. Whether your cat is an indoor/outdoor pet or you’re taking care of a feral cat colony, an outdoor cat house can mean the world to them. Not only will it provide them protection from potential predators outside, it’ll also keep them safe from the elements. If you’re not already familiar, an outdoor cat house is similar to a dog house, but is made to withstand rain, snow, and everything in between. Plus, it will typically have two openings so the cat who uses it will never be trapped by a predator. Cats always need a good escape route in order to feel safe.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Cat Owners Fear Cost of Living Crisis Will Impact Their Pets

Animal Kindness Report reveals cat owners are concerned about the cost of living. Cat owners are the most concerned about the cost of living and how it will impact the care they’re able to provide to their pets, according to a groundbreaking new report by the RSPCA and Scottish SPCA.
PETS
