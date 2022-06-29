ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fourth of July construction projects around Minnesota

boreal.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fourth of July brings people together from all over, and that's prompted MnDOT to send out a few reminders for motorists. Travelers are urged to plan ahead, expect delays and enjoy a safe, steady pace by driving the speed limit – particularly while driving through work zones....

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

Fun 104.3

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
WILLMAR, MN
redlakenationnews.com

DEED Awards $4 Million in Contamination Cleanup Grants

St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced today grant awards of nearly $4.1 million to 11 Minnesota cities. These grants play a significant role in the cleanup of contaminated sites for redevelopment. The Contamination Cleanup Program funding is expected to leverage $368 million...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Minnesota: list

(FOX 9) - After multiple cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, firework celebrations returned last year and continue to grow in 2022. Below is a list of the largest Fourth of July celebrations across the state of Minnesota. Annadale: Fireworks will begin at dusk (around 10:00pm) on July 4th at...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash in northeast Minnesota just after 9 p.m. Thursday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, two motorcyclists were eastbound on E. Calvary Rd. and going around a curve at the same time a truck was traveling west on the road. The sheriff's...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
CHISHOLM, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Issues Two Warnings For Holiday Travelers This Year

If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota just issued two warnings you'll want to take note of before you pack up the car and head out. After the past two years, when many events and activities were either canceled or reduced, a LOT of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting ready to do some traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Recent Cougar Sightings Reported In Northern Minnesota

Known either as mountain lions or cougars, these big cats are rarely seen in Minnesota - but they are spotted from time to time. While confirmed sightings only happen a couple times a year around the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there have been a handful of reports on the North Shore in June of 2022.
boreal.org

Operation Dry Water set for the holiday weekend

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • June 30, 2022. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and their public safety partners are stepping up efforts to keep Minnesota’s waterways safe July 2-4. The increased focus on boating under the influence is part of Operation Dry Water, a nationwide campaign that highlights the dangers of boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol and calls attention to the heavy penalties associated with boating while intoxicated.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
boreal.org

Invasive lupine, a lovely lightning rod on Minnesota's North Shore

Every year, in early summer, fields of lupine erupt in a cornucopia of color along the North Shore of Lake Superior, in different shades of purple and pink, blue and white. Photographers adore the tall, showy, vibrant wildflowers. Lupine images sprout on Facebook this time of year. Yet those pictures...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota given more than 700 acres near the St. Croix River

Hundreds of acres of woods and wetlands, including three miles of St. Croix riverfront, join preserved public land in an east central state forest, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Trust for Public Land announced Tuesday. The national nonprofit bought the land from Xcel Energy and donated it...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota agencies to crack down on drinking while boating over holiday weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Expect to see law enforcement on the water this holiday weekend, patrolling for boaters under the influence.The Minnesota State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources, and multiple sheriff's departments plan to crack down on boaters who are drinking. The goal is to keep boaters safe during "Operation Dry Water.""We have zero tolerance for people boating under the influence," said Lt. Adam Block, a boating law administrator with the DNR. "If you make that choice, you will not get a warning, and you will not get a second chance. You will be arrested, taken to jail, and you'll have to face the heavy penalties that come with your decision." Operation Dry Water is a national effort, so law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin will also be taking part. According to the DNR, roughly half of all boating fatalities in Minnesota involve alcohol. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wjon.com

Where to Spot the Wienermobile Around Minnesota This July

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the road and making a handful of stops around the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. If you've never seen the giant rolling hotdog up close, it really is a sight to take in. I had a chance to take a tour of one of these vehicles a few years ago, and I was blown away by the attention to detail Oscar Mayer put into building and decorating them.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Pink Beach is a Must for your Road Trip This Summer

Have you heard about the hidden pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you?. Is it just me or have you ever been sucked in watching TikTok videos that you actually ended up learning something? That's exactly what happened to me. One minute I was watching a video of a cat doing something stupid and then I was watching a video posted by @planetwithsara about a pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you. #TrueStory.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

5 day Northland Outlook

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 29, 2022. The five day outlook for northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin has periodic chances for thunderstorms. Friday looks to be dry.
DULUTH, MN

