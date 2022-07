Click here to read the full article. The mountains are as gorgeous as ever, the deal climate not so much as boutique investment bank Allen & Co. prepares to host its annual Sun Valley retreat. After guests arrive on Tuesday, official activities get under way Wednesday. The annual ritual of media-mogul whitewater rafting and shop talk is a 40-year, post-July 4 tradition. It was suspended in 2020 during the worst of Covid but returned last year in a pared-down, masked-and-vaxxed version soon after two major deals were announced — the Warner Media/Discovery merger and Amazon’s planned takeover of MGM. Discovery’s then...

NFL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO