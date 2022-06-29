ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Bears Hopium Den: What’s up with Bears Twitter?

By Jeff Berckes
windycitygridiron.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back in to The Bears Hopium Den, a limited summer series focusing on the state of the Chicago Bears fanbase. We’re continuing the series with...

www.windycitygridiron.com

Yardbarker

Report: The Chicago Bulls Are Interested in Trading for John Collins

‘Tis the season, Bulls fans. With NBA free agency starting Thursday at 5:00 PM CDT, rumors are swirling all over the place. If there is one thing we have learned during Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley’s tenures leading the Chicago Bulls, it’s that they play their cards close to their chests. As a result, any time there is a possible fit for the Bulls, Chicago is linked to him. This time around, Atlanta Hawks’ forward John Collins is back in the discussion.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Justin Fields Reportedly Locked In: NFL World Reacts

Justin Fields is poised for a big second season according to his Bears teammates. Throughout camp, a number of players on Chicago's offense have noticed a difference in the young quarterback during his first full offseason. With wide receiver Darnell Mooney telling Red Line Radio, "He's locked in... He's going...
CHICAGO, IL
GQMagazine

The Bear Is the Great Chicago TV Show

When I was 19, I got a summer job working at a beloved little hot dog place about a mile from Wrigley Field on the North Side of Chicago, and either a 15-minute bike ride or two El trains, one bus, and a ten-minute walk from my apartment, thanks to the city’s wonderfully confusing public transportation. The place was cramped and decorated with autographed pictures of famous locals and lots of Cubs and Bears gear, and firefighters and cops always got discounts (cops also received free soda). The soundtrack was mostly older electric blues stuff, and the city’s flag greeted you over the door upon entry. It was stiflingly hot all year round, and the owner yelled a lot, mostly to let me know what a terrible job I was doing: I didn’t put enough relish on the dogs, or hadn’t dipped the Italian beef in the vat of its own juice long enough, and so on. He yelled at me in English, unlike the two Polish cashiers who pretended not to speak the language so I couldn’t understand their complaints about what a bad job I was doing.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs select Narciso Crook, place Jason Heyward on IL

The Cubs announced that corner outfielder Narciso Crook has been selected onto the major league roster. Center fielder Jason Heyward is headed to the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 27, due to right knee inflammation. In order to create a 40-man roster spot for Crook, Michael Hermosillo has been transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO, IL

