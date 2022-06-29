ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox’s Late-Night Hitting and Future Legend Grayson Dean Walcott

By Jason Goff
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Full Go returns on West Coast baseball time! Jason stays up late and reacts to the White Sox’s victory over the...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Guardians place rookie OF Gonzalez on injured list

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Oscar Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with an abdominal issue. The move was one of several made by the Guardians before playing a split doubleheader against the New York Yankees. Friday’s series opener was postponed by rain.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Bears fire V.P. of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell

The Bears began Fourth of July weekend by firing a longtime member of their front office. LaMar “Soup” Campbell, who has served since 2015 as vice president of player engagement was fired today, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Campbell was on vacation today when Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gill
GQMagazine

The Bear Is the Great Chicago TV Show

When I was 19, I got a summer job working at a beloved little hot dog place about a mile from Wrigley Field on the North Side of Chicago, and either a 15-minute bike ride or two El trains, one bus, and a ten-minute walk from my apartment, thanks to the city’s wonderfully confusing public transportation. The place was cramped and decorated with autographed pictures of famous locals and lots of Cubs and Bears gear, and firefighters and cops always got discounts (cops also received free soda). The soundtrack was mostly older electric blues stuff, and the city’s flag greeted you over the door upon entry. It was stiflingly hot all year round, and the owner yelled a lot, mostly to let me know what a terrible job I was doing: I didn’t put enough relish on the dogs, or hadn’t dipped the Italian beef in the vat of its own juice long enough, and so on. He yelled at me in English, unlike the two Polish cashiers who pretended not to speak the language so I couldn’t understand their complaints about what a bad job I was doing.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton finds new home

Former Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton has officially found a new home. The Vancouver Canucks announced on Friday morning that they hired Colliton to be the next bench boss of their American Hockey League affiliate Abbotsford Canucks. Trent Cull, who had served as Abbotsford's head coach for the past five seasons, was promoted to an assistant on Bruce Boudreau's staff with the NHL club.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#The White Sox#Bulls
The Ringer

How Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and David Stern Changed the NBA

Here’s an excerpt from Episode 3 of Icons Club, in which Hall of Fame reporter Jackie MacMullan details how a young David Stern leveraged the budding rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson to market the game. Rock Biopics: Before Elvis, What Other Rockers Got the Silver Screen Treatment?
NBA
The Ringer

Tony Khan on ‘Royal Rampage,’ Claudio Castagnoli, and Booking AEW

AEW president Tony Khan stops by to discuss booking AEW shows (02:00), working with other promotions (10:00), the debut of Claudio Castagnoli (28:00), and much more. Later, David and Kaz discuss WWE’s signings of Logan Paul and Valerie Loureda (48:00), before diving into their Money in the Bank predictions (57:40).
WWE
The Ringer

ESPN’s Pablo Torre on Podcasting, the Process, and ‘High Noon’

Bryan is joined by ESPN Daily host Pablo Torre to talk through his career, starting at Sports Illustrated fact-checking and covering basketball star Jeremy Lin and Linsanity, before then moving to ESPN to become a full-time writer. Later, they touch on his transition to podcasting and discuss working on his former show, High Noon, and his current podcast, ESPN Daily.
SPORTS
The Ringer

The Knicks Finally Got a Real Point Guard

The New York Knicks have reportedly signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract and despite many feeling the Knicks overpaid for Brunson, Kevin O’Connor thinks it’s a good move for the Knicks. On this episode of The Void, Kevin is joined by Marc Stein to discuss how Brunson fits on the Knicks roster, why the price was necessary, and how he could fare with a higher usage rate than he had in Dallas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy