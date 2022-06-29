Arkansas has the #4 highest auto loan balance per capita nationwide

SWEPCO customers in Arkansas will see a bump in their July electric bills after the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) approved a new base rate and interim fuel adjustment for the power provider.
Arkansas, as well as the rest of the country, is on its way back after the pandemic but why are there so many job openings?. We all see help-wanted signs up everywhere. You keep hearing about the great resignation with workers just walking out of jobs because of poor working conditions. This list may surprise you. Keep in mind this list is for the entire state of Arkansas and the average pay may be higher than it is in Texarkana.
Compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LITTLE ROCK – As summer begins, Arkansas is likely to experience heat waves causing energy bill increases for many. Arkansans have already seen a tremendous rise in energy prices due to previous severe weather, inflation, supply chain issues, the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, and the halting of domestic oil and gas drilling. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is urging all Arkansans to take precautions to prepare their home and finances with the squelching summer months to come.
SHREVEPORT, La. (June 29, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power company (Nasdaq: AEP), today announced the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) has approved a base rate increase for SWEPCO customers in Arkansas, as well as an interim fuel adjustment for the 2021 winter storm fuel recovery cost.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control placed Baxter County in the high category for their COVID-19 community level. Baxter County is one of just three counties in Arkansas in the high category, and only 12% of the counties in the United States are in that category.
First National Bank of North Arkansas has announced that they will be transitioning from a National Charter to a State Charter, pending regulatory approval from the Arkansas State Bank Department, and changing their name to Bank of 1889.
POCAHONTAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Sen. Jason Rapert is calling for a new law targetingbusinesses that help workers travel to get abortions. Arkansas' abortion ban makes it illegal to perform an abortion or attempt to perform an abortion except to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.
Entergy Arkansas officials announced Thursday the company has issued a request for proposals for 1,000 megawatts of solar and wind generation resources, emissions-free renewables that can provide cost-effective energy supply, capacity, fuel diversity, and other benefits.
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — We’re paying more for everything these days, but while your grocery bill may be an extra $25 to $50, for construction crews, inflation could push the final bill of projects up by millions of dollars. “Any kind of supply we need, concrete, asphalt, oil, fuel,...
Warren, Arkansas — The Arkansas Center for Forest Business has built a database full of Arkansas forest facts. The newly created center wants to share its statistics with economic decision-makers and civic groups. This week Dr. Matthew Pelkki, Director of the ACFB, Dr. Sagar Chhetri, postdoctoral economist, and Ana Gutierrez, research associate with the Center appeared before the Bradley County Economic Development Office at the invitation of BCEDC chairperson Bob Moore. The trio presented collective information and hard numbers regarding forest and forest industry economic contributions in Bradley County and then answered questions from the group. The presentation provided data that support what many already know – the value of the wood industry to Bradley County is inescapable.
