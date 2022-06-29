Griffin Bike Park adds three new trails

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (CBS) -- Transgender girls in Indiana are now banned from playing on girls' teams at schools in that state. The new law kicked in on Friday for grades K through 12. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with the parents of a transgender athlete about what it could mean when trans students match up in Indiana. Kirin Clawson is now 9 years old. From an early age, she has showed her parents - Nathaniel and Beth - her love for singing, dancing, and sports. "She's up for trying anything, and she is very, very athletic," said Beth Clawson. ...

