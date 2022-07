Click here to read the full article. The entertainment studios made a lot of noise threatening to boycott Georgia in 2019, after the state passed a bill outlawing abortion after six weeks. But now that the law is on the verge of going into effect, thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court, the studios have gone quiet. Most of them have said they will pay for workers to travel out of state to get an abortion, but none has threatened to stop production. As abortion bans start to become enforced across the South and Midwest, companies appear to be wary of getting involved...

2 DAYS AGO