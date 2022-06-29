See the average auto loan balance per capita in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Starting tomorrow, drivers across the state will see an extra two cents tacked on to gas prices, as part of the state’s Motor Fuel User Fee, which helps support road, bridge and infrastructure construction across the state. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Revenue announced starting July 1, the fee will rise from 26 to 28 cents a gallon. This is the sixth and final year for the increase.

1 DAY AGO