See the average auto loan balance per capita in South Carolina

By Stacker
carolinapanorama.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the average auto loan balances of people...

www.carolinapanorama.com

ROCK HILL, S.C. – SC Biz News has included Josh Vann, a partner with Morton & Gettys law firm, to their new "Power List – Real Estate Attorneys." Josh's law practice is focused on commercial real estate and development and real estate finance. He deals with all aspects of a project, from acquisition to financing, to commercial leasing and regulatory and administrative approvals.
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Nutritional supplement products manufacturer Nutramax Laboratories announced...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers will pay more at the pump starting Friday as the final two-cent state gas tax increase goes into effect. The increase raises South Carolina’s gas tax up to 28 cents per gallon. Friday’s increase ends six years of two-cent increases, the revenue from which...
South Carolina’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will provide emergency food aid allotments for those in need through the end of July. The SNAP Program, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, provides assistance in purchasing food for low-income people. Benefits can be used anywhere that EBT cards are accepted as payment.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina sales tax holiday will be returning this year, starting Friday, Aug. 5. It will last through Sunday, Aug. 7, according to the state Department of Revenue. “With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families....
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Starting tomorrow, drivers across the state will see an extra two cents tacked on to gas prices, as part of the state’s Motor Fuel User Fee, which helps support road, bridge and infrastructure construction across the state. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Revenue announced starting July 1, the fee will rise from 26 to 28 cents a gallon. This is the sixth and final year for the increase.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As of 8 p.m., the National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of low pressure close to Charleston that has a low chance for tropical development in the next two days. Satellite imagery and surface observations highlight there is a low-pressure center currently situated close to Charleston. The low pressure […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well, if you think we’ve had more earthquakes in South Carolina than usual, you’re not wrong!. Most of the quakes have been near Columbia in the Elgin and Lugolf area. The director of the South Carolina Seismic Network, Scott White, says we are experiencing...
Have a business? You might be the right fit for South Carolina State University’s contracted transportation, creative and technical services. SC State’s Procurement Office is seeking small, woman-owned, minority-owned, and local businesses for contracted services on an as-needed basis. Specifically, the university needs charter bus services;, such creative consulting services as audio, photography and videography; and such technical services as information technology consulting.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of abortions reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control surged in 2021, according to newly released information from the state agency. The 2021 report comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and place decisions on abortion laws with states. […]
In late May, the Judiciary Committee of the North Carolina State Assembly approved a legislative bill, which would allow for early dismissal of lawsuits making libel or other claims that are meant to shut down discussion of important public issues. The bill is now due to be considered by the...
At least 15 earthquakes have rocked South Carolina in the last 7 days, with the strongest striking yesterday within the last week; even so, shaking continues today with additional earthquakes, added to the swarm that has produced more than 45 earthquakes since December. Today, three earthquakes were reported by USGS,...
STATEWIDE, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated community levels map, 8 counties in South Carolina report high levels of COVID-19. According to SCDHEC, counties with high community levels are Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, and Richland. SCDHEC recommends communities with...
