For several weeks now, volunteers have been assisting the Pondera County Sheriff's Office with caring for eleven pitbulls rescued from an alleged "puppy mill" that was running out of a house in Valier. Sheriff Robert Skorupa says the owner, who is awaiting trial, has agreed to surrender six of the dogs, and they are now available for adoption. The remaining five dogs will remain in the county's custody until the trial, and if they are not returned to the owner, they will also be available to adopt.

VALIER, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO