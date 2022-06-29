Saint Johns Lane Sewer Repair to Begin

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools is looking to recruit new teachers, bus drivers, bus attendants, and school nurses, according to school staff.
The school system has created a short list of recruitment events at various times and locations throughout the county area for the month of July.
There is a virtual teacher job fair at the end of the month.
Cafeteria Worker Recruitment Session
Wednesday, July 6, at 2 p.m.
BCPS is hosting an in-person recruitment session to include an information session, interview, and pre-employment scheduling. Interested applicants should submit an application and will be invited to the next session, and any thereafter,...
Comments / 0