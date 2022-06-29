ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mystics make 15 3-pointers in 92-74 victory over Dream

WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 and the Washington Mystics made 15 3-pointers in a 92-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Washington was 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half to help build a 52-32 lead. Atkins and Cloud each made three 3-pointers in the first half, while Atlanta was just 3 of 11.

Cloud, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished 4 of 5 from distance. Atkins was 4 of 6 as Washington shot 60% (15 of 25) from 3-point range.

Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen each had 11 points for Washington (13-9). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added nine points on three 3-pointers.

AD Durr scored 13 points and rookie Naz Hillmon added a season-high 11 for Atlanta (8-11). Rookie Rhyne Howard, who was selected as a reserve for the WNBA All-Star Game, was held to five points on 2-of-14 shooting.

The WNBA record for 3s is 18 in a game, shared by the Mystics, Las Vegas and Seattle.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

James Harden Changes Course With The Sixers

James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers last season and as many noted, he was a shell of his former self. Having come off of a quad injury, there was suspicion that Harden was simply not feeling like himself and that he needed an extra summer to get himself right. Of course, the prospect of a fully healthy Harden should be music to the ears of Sixers fans, but there are no guarantees that he will be at his previous MVP levels.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Guardians place rookie OF Gonzalez on injured list

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Oscar Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with an abdominal issue. The move was one of several made by the Guardians before playing a split doubleheader against the New York Yankees. Friday’s series opener was postponed by rain.
CLEVELAND, OH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy