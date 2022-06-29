ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Swiatek plans charity tennis event for Ukrainian children

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGnX5_0gPaEv0j00

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will host a charity tennis event next month in her home country of Poland to raise funds for children and teenagers impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The event in Krakow on July 23 will feature a mixed doubles exhibition match and Ukraine soccer great Andriy Shevchenko will be a special guest.

“I hope that we can see each other in large numbers in TAURON Arena Krakow and in front of the television to show the strength of sport when it unites us in helping and gives us at least a little joy," Swiatek said Wednesday on her social media accounts.

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will serve as umpire for the event. They hope to sell at least 10,000 tickets.

“Total proceeds from the event will be donated to the support of children and teenagers affected by the war in Ukraine,” Swiatek said.

The 21-year-old Swiatek has been wearing a pin with the Ukrainian colors during her matches. She has a second round match scheduled for Thursday at Wimbledon .

More than 4 million refugees crossed into Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Poland is providing them with free shelter, social and medical care, education and job opportunities.

The All England Club banned players from Russia and Belarus from competing this year at Wimbledon because of the war.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brittney Griner trial - live: Anger as WNBA star held in ‘tiny cage’ as Russia denies she is hostage

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance. She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andriy Shevchenko
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s wife shares heartbreaking admission

It has been over four months since WNBA star Brittney Griner was initially detained in Russia for allegedly being found with vape cartridges containing a hashish oil, a marijuana concentrate which carries a significant penalty within the country. Russia recently decided that her criminal trial would begin on Friday, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Russia's messages with missiles tell West to back off

The latest in a litany of horrors in Ukraine came this week as Russian firepower rained down on civilians in a busy shopping mall far from the front lines of a war in its fifth month.The timing was not likely a coincidence.While much of the attritional war in Ukraine’s east is hidden from sight, the brutality of Russian missile strikes on a mall in the central city of Kremenchuk and on residential buildings in the capital, Kyiv, unfolded in full view of the world and especially of Western leaders gathered for a trio of summits in Europe.Were the attacks...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Refugees#England#Ukrainian#The All England Club
The Independent

Russian minister calls Nato expansion to include Finland and Sweden ‘destabilising’

The expansion of Nato following the alliance’s invitation to Finland and Sweden to become members has been viewed “negatively” by Russian ministers. Kremlin’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, was quoted by Russian state news agency RIA as saying that a growing Nato is “destablising”. He added that more members in the alliance does not add to the security of the nations. It comes as Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said he expects ratification of Sweden and Finland’s membership of the military alliance to be passed in record time, after Turkey dropped its previous objections against the countries joining. A last...
POLITICS
The Independent

What about Margaret Thatcher? Putin rejects Boris Johnson’s claim a woman wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday dismissed Boris Johnson’s claim that he wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if he were a woman.Speaking at a news conference in the early hours of Thursday during a visit to Turkmenistan, Mr Putin pointed to former British leader Margaret Thatcher's decision to send troops into the Falklands as a rebuttal.Mr Johnson on Wednesday dubbed Mr Putin’s decision to launch what Moscow calls a “special military operation” against Ukraine a “perfect example of toxic masculinity” and mocked Mr Putin's macho posturing.He told German broadcaster ZDF: “If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if...
POLITICS
The Independent

Drivers to pay higher gas prices for ‘as long as it takes’ for Ukraine to win, Biden says

Joe Biden said during a press conference at the NATO summit in Madrid that drivers can expect to pay higher gas prices for “as long as it takes” for Ukraine to win the war against Russia. The president was asked by Jim Tankersly of The New York Times, “how long is it fair to expect American drivers, and drivers around the world, to pay that premium for this war?”“As long as it takes,” Mr Biden said. “Russia cannot in fact defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine.”The president blamed Russia for the spiking gas prices as well as the global...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

Vladimir Putin first placed Russia’s strategic nuclear weapons forces on high alert during the opening weekend of his war with Ukraine, prompting fears around the world over what could happen next.The Russian president blamed “unfriendly actions in the economic sphere”, a reference to the punitive economic sanctions imposed on his country by the Western allies, and claimed leading Nato members had made “aggressive statements”, forcing his hand.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov duly blamed the increase in tensions on remarks made by UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, who has denied that anything she had said across a series of Sunday morning...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain stalls in Turkey’s waters

Ukraine has urged Turkey to detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship it says is carrying Ukrainian grain.Officials from Ukraine's foreign ministry believe that the Zhibek Zholy ship loaded the cargo of some 4,500 tonnes of grain from the occupied port of Berdyansk, Reuters reported.The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office wrote to Turkey’s justice ministry in a letter dated 30 June, informing them about the “illegal export of Ukrainian grain” on its way to Karasu in Turkey.A Russian official said the grain would be shared with “friendly” countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Third World War has already started’, Ukraine defence minister claimsPassenger captures moment cruise ship hits iceberg off coast of AlaskaWrexham family feud erupts into street brawl as man left knocked out on pavement
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Turkey got what it wanted’: An Erdogan victory, a poll bump, but little substance in Nato expansion deal

It was criticised by his political opponents as too little, shrugged off as unenforceable by experts and ultimately may do little to improve his political fortunes ahead of major elections scheduled for a year from now.But Turkey’s agreement to allow Sweden and Finland join Nato in exchange for concessions generated positive press and accolades among supporters of the government and sympathetic media, a rare island of good news for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid a sea of economic troubles. “Turkey got what it wanted,” declared the staunchly pro-government A Haber TV.The memorandum of understanding signed on Tuesday will probably cool...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Probe over ‘terrible war crime’ after apartment strike near Odesa

War crime investigators in Ukraine are sifting through the wreckage of a nine-storey apartment block near Odesa destroyed by a Russian strike reported to have killed 21 people.Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova said investigators were recovering fragments from missiles and taking measurements to determine the trajectory of the weapons, believed to have been Soviet-era anti-ship missiles.The UK ministry of defence said it believes Russia was resorting to the chaos-inducing projectiles “likely because of dwindling stockpiles of more accurate modern weapons”.Germany warned Vladimir Putin must be “held to account” over the strike, which Volodymyr Zelensky described as “deliberate direct Russian terror”....
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian forces retreat from Snake Island, defence ministry says

Russian forces have withdrawn from Snake Island off Ukraine’s coast in the Black Sea as a “gesture of goodwill”, the defence ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said the move showed Russia is not impeding United Nations (UN) efforts to organise a humanitarian corridor to export agricultural products out of Ukraine.The tiny outcrop, seized by Russia on the first day of its invasion, achieved worldwide fame when Ukrainian border guards stationed there at first resisted a Russian warship’s demand for their surrender.Ukraine denied the withdrawal was a gesture of goodwill, saying Russian forces were pushed out. Boris Johnson, at the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia accused of dropping phosphorus bombs on Snake Island after claiming retreat

Russia has again been accused of using phosphorus bombs in its war on Ukraine, this time in an attack on Snake Island, just a day after Moscow claimed to have retreated from the Black Sea outpost in a “gesture of goodwill”.Located just 22 miles from the shores of Nato member Romania, the island – also known as Zmiinyi – had been held by Moscow since February, when it took on symbolic as well as strategic importance after a Ukrainian soldier’s defiant response to a Russian warship was adopted as a popular battle cry.On Thursday, after Kyiv reported launching a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Family of US veteran detained in Ukraine say Russia-backed captors want to negotiate his release

The family of one of the former US military members captured in Ukraine say that his captors are looking to negotiate his release. Alex Drueke’s family also said that he has twice told the US State Department that he was taken by members of the Donetsk People's Republic - not the Russian army. The Donetsk People's Republic is a Russian-backed region in Ukraine. Mr Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, went missing in Ukraine while volunteering with other foreign fighters who joined the in the effort to repeal Russia's invasion of the country. The men were last seen disabling...
POLITICS
The Independent

Iran condemns airstrike, opposes Turkish move into Syria

Iran’s foreign minister Saturday condemned an Israeli airstrike on Syria earlier in the day and said Tehran opposes any military operation by Turkey in Syria’s north.Hossein Amirabdollahian made his comments at the start of a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials.Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.Amirabdollahian’s...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy