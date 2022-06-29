ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Moonpig hails strong gift demand despite cost-of-living pressures

By Danielle Desouza
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsCNT_0gPaEsMY00

Moonpig has shrugged off fears of a consumer spending slump due to the cost of living as it puts faith in a new gift push to boost sales.

The company said the “resilient” gifting market is helping to protect it against weaker consumer sentiment due to rocketing inflation.

But the message came as Moonpig revealed a sales fall for the past year.

Chief executive Nickyl Raithatha told the PA news agency the planned acquisition of experience provider Buyagift would support the firm in coming years with a bigger offering for customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43691k_0gPaEsMY00

The acquisition of Buyagift is expected to be finalised by the end of July and is predicted to increase Moonpig’s revenue to about £350 million.

Mr Raithatha said this could see Moonpig triple products in its gifting range.

He said: “We currently have around 2,500 gifts in our gifting range. And we can double and triple that very, very quickly with Buyagift because you can sort of add digital inventory online.”

News of the planned acquisition comes as profit and revenue figures for the business were lower than the previous financial year, as it reported a 30.9% slump in underlying pre-tax profits to £51.5 million for the year to April 30 – its first full year as a stock market-listed company.

Revenue also dropped sharply by 17.3% to £304.3 million.

The 2021 financial year was a particularly successful one for the company, with an underlying pre-tax profit of £74.6 million and revenue of £368.2 million due to the closure of physical card stores.

Gifting is actually inherently more resilient than self purchase. Someone is much more likely to not buy that extra pair of shoes or T-shirt for themselves than they are to not buy their mum's birthday card or flowers for someone's birthday

Nickyl Raithatha

However, Mr Raithatha said 2021 was “kind of a blip” because of the pandemic.

He said the business was focused on holding on to as much of that “temporary elevation as possible”, and gifting could help the company record higher figures over the next financial year due to its “power to put a smile on a person’s face and forge connections”.

“For the price of a coffee, you can put a huge smile on your mum’s face and we think actually £3.50 for a Moonpig card, which you can personalise, is likely to stick,” he said.

“Gifting is actually inherently more resilient than self purchase. Someone is much more likely to not buy that extra pair of shoes or T-shirt for themselves than they are to not buy their mum’s birthday card or flowers for someone’s birthday.”

He added that the loyalty of customers has been “driving the business”, with the average order value of Moonpig’s customers rising by 6% from the previous year.

“We have delivered almost 60 million cards and gifts to our customers in the past year. And really importantly, almost 90% of our revenues came from existing customers. So really the loyalty of our customer base is what is driving the business,” he said.

He added that the business has passed an average 9% pay increase to all staff over the past year and it continues to innovate, with 43,000 card designs for customers to choose from.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht stuck after firm decides against dismantling historic Dutch bridge, says report

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht is stuck after the Dutch firm building it decided against dismantling a historic Rotterdam bridge following a public backlash and threats of an egg-throwing protest, says a report.The billionaire Amazon founder had offered to pay for the middle section of the decommissioned Koningshavenbrug to be removed so that his monster 412ft sailing yacht, which is named Y721, could reach the ocean from its shipyard.The yacht, currently the second-largest in the world, cannot get under the “De Hef” bridge without the modification taking place. But the plan has now been cancelled by manufacturer Oceanco after the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Flight disruption compensation: there must be a better way

The good folk at Which? – the brand name of the Consumers’ Association – have strong views on compensation for airline passengers whose flights are delayed. Not a penny less is their attitude.The context: if your flight arrives at its destination airport (arrival counted as the time the first door opens) three hours or more late, you are generally entitled to between £220 and £520 in cash compensation.The intentions of the compensation system first dreamed up by the European Union 18 years ago were no doubt sound. But the legislation was poorly thought out and subsequently interpreted oddly by the...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living
The Independent

Government admits controversial digitalisation of rent and work checks risk comparison with Windrush

The Home Office has admitted a policy which campaigners warn could cause thousands of people, including the vulnerable, to lose their jobs or homes risks comparisons with the Windrush scandal.  The government requires employers and private landlords to check the immigration status of potential tenants and workers before offering them housing or employment. But changes to the rules, introduced in April, outlaw the use of paper documents – even those dated until 2030 – held by many people eligible to stay in the UK after Brexit.The Home Office was heavily criticised in 2018 after it emerged that hundreds of people...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy