Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Springfield Twp., Delaware County identified

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office confirms that a man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage shooting on Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe the victim was shot and killed for driving too slow in rush hour traffic.

The shooting happened on State Road (Route 1) near Meetinghouse Lane in Springfield Township just before 9 a.m.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a shooting investigation on State Road in Springfield Twp., Delaware County.

"I heard two loud pops and a car crash," said neighbor Jackie Washco.

Police were called to the scene around 8:43 a.m. for a reported vehicle crash and shots fired.

Once they arrived, police say witnesses told the officers that there was an apparent road rage incident.

Authorities say the victim, 54-year-old King Hua, and his wife were traveling in a white Toyota southbound on State Road when the female driver of a vehicle passed them on the shoulder.

The vehicle then stopped and a male passenger partially got out and fired shots at the victim's Toyota.

The bullets went through the windshield and hit Hua. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

A witness tells Action News she heard a woman screaming.

"I go to check the door and a woman is screaming to me. She's like, 'Help, somebody help! Call 911, my husband is dead,'" Washco said.

The suspects' vehicle fled the township, police say. It was described as a black car or SUV.

In a statement, the Springfield Township Police Department said this was an isolated incident.

"The investigation into this outrageous, senseless, and needless death will be relentless and - once identified - this actor will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Chief Joe Daly said in a news release.

"I also want to reassure the public that your Police Department, with full support of the Board of Commissioners, will not tolerate this or any other type of crime in our community," Daly continued. "If individuals come into this community to commit a crime, they will be arrested and prosecuted and if they flee, we will hunt them down and bring them to justice."

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed anything to give them a call.

They are also asking nearby residents to check their cameras to see if they captured video or images of the driver.

State Road southbound was closed from Springfield Road to Sproul Road for several hours. It reopened around noon.