ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Here’s why your Fourth of July cookout will likely be more expensive than last year

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdNmH_0gPa81HR00

(NEXSTAR) — It’s no secret that inflation has been pushing the price of nearly everything up. Unfortunately, those prices likely won’t be cooling off for your Fourth of July cookout.

In a recent report, the American Farm Bureau Federation found the average Fourth of July cookout (serving 10 people) will cost $69.68, up 17% — or about $10 — compared to last summer . The usual culprits — supply chain disruptions, inflation, and war in Ukraine — are to blame, according to AFBF.

“Despite higher food prices, the supply chain disruptions and inflation have made farm supplies more expensive; like consumers, farmers are price-takers not price-makers,” AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan said in a Monday news release . “Bottom line, in many cases the higher prices farmers are being paid aren’t covering the increase in their farm expenses. The cost of fuel is up and fertilizer prices have tripled.”

Are all fireworks illegal in Illinois?

While reviewing the prices of 12 common cookout dishes, AFBF found the cost of ground beef has risen the most since last year. A 2-pound pack of ground beef now costs just over $11, up 36% from $8.20 in 2021.

Other popular cookout meats like chicken breasts and pork chops, and staples like potato salad, hamburger buns, and cookies, have also increased in price since the summer of 2021.

Not every item is on the rise, though. According to AFBF, the prices for strawberries, sliced cheese, and potato chips have dropped year-over-year. That’s especially true for the berries — two pints of strawberries cost $4.44 this summer, down from $5.30.

Here’s a look at the year-over-year price differences for each item reviewed by AFBF:

Item 2022 2021
Ground beef (2-pounds) $11.12 $8.20
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts (2-pounds) $8.99 $6.74
Pork & beans (32 ounces) $2.53 $1.90
Center cut pork chops (3 pounds) $15.26 $11.63
Fresh-squeezed lemonade (2.5 quarts) $4.43 $3.65
Homemade potato salad (2.5 pounds) $3.27 $2.75
Hamburger buns (8-pack) $1.93 $1.66
Vanilla ice cream (half-gallon) $5.16 $4.69
Chocolate chip cookies (13-ounce bag) $4.31 $4.02
Strawberries (2 pints) $4.44 $5.30
Sliced cheese (1 pound) $3.53 $4.05
Potato chips (16 ounces) $4.71 $4.93
The average price of 12 common July Fourth cookout items in 2021 and 2022, courtesy the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The AFBF compiled data with the help of 176 volunteer shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Grocery store shelves aren’t the only places with high prices. The national average for a regular gallon of gas is almost $5, nearly $2 higher than it was around the same time last year, AAA reports . Gas prices have been falling for the past two weeks, according to AAA , but it’s unclear just how low the prices will go.

AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans to hit the roads for July Fourth, up from 41.8 million last year .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

3 men found shot to death inside Kankakee home

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Three men were found shot dead inside a Kankakee home on Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to an apartment the 600 block of West Merchant Street. The bodies of three male victims were discovered, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. Police believe they were shot overnight. They were identified as 25-year-old […]
KANKAKEE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
The Center Square

Price of Independence Day cookout substantially more than last year

(The Center Square) – If you plan on holding a July 4 cookout this weekend, expect to pay a lot more than what you paid for last year’s meal. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation marketbasket survey, the overall cost for the Independence Day cookout is up 17%, or about $10 from last year. Ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflation tied in part to increased government spending, and the war in Ukraine are being blamed for the price hikes.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Food Prices#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Fourth Of July#Cookout#Food Drink#Afbf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGN News

New Illinois laws taking effect Friday, July 1

CHICAGO — July 1 marks the start of a new fiscal year for Illinois and in addition to the impacts of a new state budget, 18 house and senate bills turned law will take effect. Here is a brief synopsis of each new law according to the Illinois General Assembly’s official website: SB 0061: Illinois […]
International Business Times

U.S. July Fourth Cookouts Feel The Heat Of Soaring Food Prices

Summer cookouts are getting more expensive ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday, forcing Americans to make tough decisions about how they celebrate. Prices for barbecue items such as hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and lemonade climbed 17% compared with a year ago, according to a survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation this week, with the average cost of a basket of cookout menu items for 10 people climbing to $69.68. The National Retail Federation pegged a similar cookout at $84.12.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy