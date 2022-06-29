ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

BPD investigating fatal shooting on Route 198 near Delaware Avenue

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting on Route 198 near Delaware Avenue.

According to police just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday a 19-year-old Alexy Ortiz and a 21-year-old Luis Mercado were shot. The Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene and the Mercado was taken to ECMC where he is described as stable.

Police said the two men were riding dirt bikes.

Provided photo


Route 198 east was closed from Elmwood to Parkside and Route 198 west was closed from Parkside to Delaware for a period of time. According to NITTEC, they have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

