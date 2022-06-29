ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make it outdoorsy with a side of oomph! Billionairess Kim Kardashian throws daughter North West an unforgettable camp-themed birthday bash complete with a bedecked private jet, glamping tents, and wakeboarding.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kardashians know how to throw a party. There is nothing these reality TV stars haven’t aced from baby showers, birthdays, or weddings, and it was discernable in Camp North. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s first-born daughter turned nine, which was celebrated most extraordinarily. The party began in billionairess Kim’s private...

E! News

See How Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wished North West a Happy 9th Birthday

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy. North West's birthday plans have gone anything but south. Celebrating her big day with an anime-themed party on June 12, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter officially turned 9 years old on June 15. While not everyone was in attendance at her weekend festivities, the Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time sending sweet wishes to the birthday girl on social media today.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Inside North West’s ‘spooky’ camping-themed 9th birthday party

Welcome to “Camp North.” Kim Kardashian’s daughter recently celebrated her 9th birthday with a “spooky” wilderness party, and Kourtney Kardashian gave an inside look at the bash via Instagram Thursday. The Poosh creator, 43, showed her daughter, Penelope, 9, trying her hand at zip-lining and shooting arrows in the woods. The camping trip also included card games and Bananagrams by the fire, according to Kourtney’s slideshow. Although Kim, 41, has yet to share photos from her and Kanye West’s eldest child’s party, she described the event to Jimmy Fallon. “[North] wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed party,” the Skims creator, who is also the mother...
CELEBRITIES

