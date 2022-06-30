ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

$10.9 Million Bridge Replacement Project Complete In Putnam County

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOMO5_0gPa4Wsx00
State officials announced the completion of nearly $15 million bridge replacement projects in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: New York State

State officials announced the completion of bridge replacement projects that cost a total of about $15 million in the Hudson Valley.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the projects to replace the US Route 6 Bridge in Putnam County and the State Route 209 Bridge in Ulster County on Tuesday, June 28.

Hochul said the $10.9 million project in Brewster to replace the US Route 6 Bridge over Metro-North Railroad's Harlem River Line creates a direct intersection with Michael Neuner Drive, fulfilling a goal to improve downtown access to Brewster's western neighborhoods.

The $4 million project in Wawarsing to replace the State Route 209 Bridge over Fantine Kill replaced a nearly 50-year-old structure, enhancing safety and increasing mobility along a connector that links Ellenville to a nearby shopping center and the Ellenville Regional Hospital, officials said.

"As we build back our infrastructure, it is important that we prioritize and emphasize community needs and connectivity in the Hudson Valley and all across New York State," Hochul said. "We are committed to transformative projects like these that bring communities closer together and promote safety, access and economic growth."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Perplexing Shaped Tree Captivates Residents in Middletown, NY

Can you figure out what it looks like? A lot of interesting pictures seem to pop up on Facebook, but I had to stare at this one in particular for a bit. One Hudson Valley resident posted a picture and it created a lot of buzz on Facebook. It might just look like a regular tree, but if you look harder, you will see it resembles something else. Who knows, maybe you've even passed it before driving around the Hudson Valley.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Pleasantville Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Ban Adopted Into Law

After two years of discussions, a village-wide survey and three contentious public hearings, the Pleasantville Village Board voted unanimously last week to ban the use of fuel-powered leaf blowers from May 15 to Sept. 30. The new law will go into effect May 15, 2023. Electric plug-in and battery-operated leaf...
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Government
Ulster County, NY
Traffic
City
Wawarsing, NY
City
Ellenville, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
City
Brewster, NY
Putnam County, NY
Government
County
Putnam County, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

100 NEW HOMES: VISION FOR THE RIDGEWAY COUNTRY CLUB PROPERTY

WPCNR SOUTHEND TIMES. By John F. Bailey. July 2, 2022 UPDATED 00:45 EDT:. WPCNR has learned John Farrell of Farrell Building Company, in Suffolk County, builder of luxury million dollar plus homes nationwide, and his design team have presented initial plans to the Board of Directors of the Gedney Association announcing what Mr. Farrell wants to build there:
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Supermarket Soon Moving To Bigger Location In Yorktown

A new Italian-American specialty grocery store is expected to open at a larger nearby location later this summer in Northern Westchester. Long Island-based Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace plans to open a new location at the Yorktown Green Shopping Center at 329 Downing Drive in Yorktown Heights in August, representatives announced. The...
YORKTOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fatal Accident in Hudson Valley, New York Shuts Down Route 9

A 26-year-old woman from the Hudson Valley was killed in an accident that shut down Route 9. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at or about 04:55 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to North Road (State Route 9) in the area just north of Winslow Gate Drive for a report of a car-pedestrian accident. The collision happened in the center turning lane which is a single lane dividing north and southbound traffic, officials say.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

July Is Coming to Dutchess County & So Is this Amazing Lobster

Can we talk about summer? When I think of summer I think about beach vacations with lots of fresh seafood dinners. The truth is, I haven’t been to the beach in years, and to be honest, that wouldn’t even be my first choice for a vacation. But I still have that vision. The one thing about it that does ring true is the part about fresh seafood. I love seafood, especially lobster.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Eyewitness News

New Milford mayor warns against swimming in Housatonic River

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Milford mayor Pete Bass warns against swimming or lounging in the river for a number of reasons. There have been multiple drownings in the river over the past three years, making swimming and lounging not a good option. Mayor Bass added, “The danger of...
NEW MILFORD, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Poughkeepsie Animal Clinic has Temporarily Closed, Familiar Reason Why

If you live in the Poughkeepsie area and need emergency care for your animal, one clinic has closed for at least the next 90 days. If you have a pet and need emergency care it can be pretty traumatic, especially if the veterinarian's office that you normally go to isn't open. It usually goes something like this, your pet eats or gets into something, or breaks something and you need pet care quick. So you rush around trying to find a place close by to get help as quickly as possible.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem River#Infrastructure#Hudson Valley#Urban Construction#State#The Us#Metro North Railroad
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Ulster Pizza Shop Closed for Summer Due to Medical Issue

Summer is here and that means lots of partying and barbecues, and going out for easy meals like pizza. One Ulster County town is going to be missing their favorite pizza this summer, but that’s not even the part that has residents and pizza fans concerned. They’re far more concerned about why their favorite pizza won’t be available this summer.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam County Sheriff offers ‘Dark House Checks’

CARMEL – As the official start to summer vacations and long holiday weekends are upon us, Putnam County Sheriff McConville would like to remind residents that thieves often look for easy opportunities. If you plan to be away in the coming months, the sheriff’s office has a dark house...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

2 of the Top 15 Most Expensive Colleges are in the Hudson Valley

Get ready for a bit of sticker shock if you have kids getting ready to start looking at colleges!. As a father of an almost high school junior, the time has come for us to start looking at colleges. As the process began, I was blown away by how expensive tuition is to attend some of the schools that she's thinking about applying to.
HUDSON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GreenwichTime

Greenwich seeks a new harbormaster after sudden resignation from the ‘largely an honorary position’

GREENWICH — The town of Greenwich is looking for a new harbormaster after the sudden resignation of Sean Jordan from the position. The town said Jordan, who had been in the position for a little less than two years, was leaving for “personal reasons.” The town announced his departure Friday after he sent a letter to the Harbor Management Commission on June 26.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
305K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy