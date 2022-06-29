ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top ten Ohio State football recruits in the 2022 class

The 2022 college football season is coming up and even though most of the focus is on the returning studs like C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Paris Johnson Jr. — and rightfully so — it is still always fun diving into the possible future of the program.

Ohio State snagged a consensus top-five recruiting class and added a number of studs, and despite the defense playing less than ideal ball last season, they still snagged a number of playmakers on that side of the ball too. We here at Buckeyes Wire have been working all summer on some of the top recruits in this class and the following are the top five and a link to their scouting report.

Enjoy looking through what is widely considered the top ten commits that are incoming freshmen and the skinny on each for the 2022 season.

1

C.J. Hicks, OLB

2

Devin Brown, QB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwoKE_0gPa1MPY00
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (15) simulates a handoff during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

3

Kenyatta Jackson, DE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438Bbl_0gPa1MPY00
Chaminade-Madonna’s Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) chases down a Berkeley Prep player to tackle him. Chaminade-Madonna shut out Berkeley Prep 21-0 to claim the 3A State Championship title at Gene Cox Stadium on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

4

Omari Abor, DE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztXzA_0gPa1MPY00
Omari Abor, a 2022 defensive end recruit from Duncanville, Texas, takes in the sights of Ohio Stadium prior to the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

5

Kaleb Brown, WR

6

Kyion Grayes, WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K26r7_0gPa1MPY00
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kyion Grayes (17) practices during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

7

Gabe Powers, LB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20hHiK_0gPa1MPY00
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Gabe Powers (36) practices during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

8

Tegra Tshabola, OT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vf0H9_0gPa1MPY00
Tegra Tshabola, Ohio State Commit. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

9

Caden Curry, DE

10

Hero Kanu, DL

