The University of South Florida’s performance places second among all state universities, according to new data presented this week to the Florida Board of Governors (BOG), providing a strong indicator that USF is leading the way in driving the state’s economy and advancing communities within the Tampa Bay region. The BOG measures each university against a series of student success-focused metrics that offer insight into how institutions are meeting the state’s needs.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO