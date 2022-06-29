ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

Davenport man accused of shaking infant to death in Rock Island County

By ANTHONY WATT awatt@qconline.com
qctoday.com
 4 days ago

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office has charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of his 2-month-old daughter. Bryson Hall, 19, also faces a charge of aggravated battery and another of aggravated domestic battery, according to Rock Island County court records. He is accused of injuring the baby...

qctoday.com

WTWO/WAWV

Court upholds Liggins’ sentence in 9-year-old’s 1990 death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (OurQuadCities) — The godmother of a little girl slain more than 30 years ago may finally have peace after the Iowa Supreme Court announced Thursday it upheld the conviction of her killer. The body of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis, of Rock Island, was discovered burning in a field near Jefferson Elementary School, 1027 N. […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman facing prison sentence after forging checks

An Iowa City woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly cashing a forged check and attempting to cash another. Police say that 46-year-old Jeanny Gatlin of Southgate Avenue went to the South Clinton Street branch of MidWestOne Bank and allegedly cashed a forged check for $626.00. She then reportedly went to the other Clinton Street branch and had another fake check for $650 that staff recognized as forged. Police were called and were on scene to meet Gatlin.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged with OWI with child in tow

An Iowa City man faces a Child Endangerment charge after allegedly driving under the influence. Police say the incident occurred just before 630 pm on 250th Street in North Liberty. 38-year-old Justin Webb of Winter Eagle Road Southeast was called in by a concerned motorist after being suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance while he was driving with his daughter in the car.
geneseorepublic.com

Arrest of Kewanee fugitive involved Geneseo negotiator, multiple agencies during 90 minute standoff

Kewanee's William Merritt III couldn't have been pleased with his window seat from inside a trailer in Geneseo Monday. Outside, officers from several departments in Henry County, including it's mutual-alarm tactical team, had gathered, responding to a tip to the Sheriff's Department that Merritt, sought for a stabbing in Kewanee the week prior, was inside.
GENESEO, IL
1470 WMBD

Man gets federal prison sentence for series of robberies, jail escape

PEORIA, Ill. – A Mechanicsburg man who robbed several businesses, ending with one in Elmwood, will go to federal prison for the better part of 12 years for his crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s office says a federal judge this week sentenced John Beck, 55, to 120 months in prison on each of four counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery, with each sentence being served concurrently.
MECHANICSBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Investigation into shooting at Casey’s rules in favor of officer

An officer’s use of deadly force in a fatal shooting June 8 was justified. On Thursday at a news conference, investigators discussed a deadly shooting involving an officer and a man accused of tampering with an air conditioning unit at a convenience store. Officials said the officer’s decision to...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Iowa Supreme Court affirms Stanley Liggins’ conviction in 1990 death of Rock Island girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Supreme Court affirmed Stanley Liggins’ life sentence without parole for the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Among his arguments, Liggins argued his conviction should be tossed because of alleged juror misconduct, admission of a transcript testimony of a dead witness without a full opportunity for cross-examination and a violation of due process because his trial happened more than 30 years after Lewis’ was killed.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Inmate charged in fellow inmate’s death at Thomson prison

From July 1-31, the Figge Art Museum will offer free admission to all visitors. Whitside Co. will pause COVID-19 testing after Thursday. The drive-thru testing site at the Whiteside County Health Department will close early Thursday and remain closed until further notice.
THOMSON, IL
NewsBreak
qctoday.com

Under pressure: Davenport firefighters battled water-pressure problems at recent fire

The apartment fire already was raging when the Davenport Fire Department's Engine 3 arrived at 12th Street and Pershing Avenue. Things did not improve from there. Several people who were at the scene of the June 20 blaze reported hearing firefighters say they could not get water pressure for their hoses. One onlooker, himself a former volunteer firefighter, can be heard on cellphone video he posted online saying, "There's been multiple — and I mean multiple — hydrant issues with pressure."
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island police looking for hit-and-run driver

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at approximately 5:32 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, involving a juvenile who was struck while riding a bicycle. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to the UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital and later transferred...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Jo Daviess Co. explosion, fire

Bettendorf fire chief shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July. The Bettendorf fire department wants to remind everyone how dangerous fireworks can be when not used properly. Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life. Updated: 5 hours ago. The day's major news events...
BETTENDORF, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man arrested after causing accident at Iowa Lodge

A Coralville man got arrested Monday morning after allegedly driving while drunk and causing an accident on the Coralville Strip. According to police, 41-year-old Rafael Cano of 20th Avenue was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the Iowa Lodge just before 7:40 am. He reportedly walked away from the scene, but was identified by witnesses as the person behind the wheel.

