Decision Day: Michigan or Notre Dame for 2024 WR Cam Williams?

Cam Williams (Chad Simmons/On3)

It’s decision day for Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South class of 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams, a top Notre Dame target. After Williams’ announcement, make sure to stay locked in at BlueandGold.com for extensive coverage regardless of his school of choice.

Date: June 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS Sports HQ

Finalists: Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame, Wisconsin

Discussion: The Lou Somogyi Board

Is Notre Dame the leader for Williams?

As of the morning of Williams’ decision day, Notre Dame is the favorite to land him according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) at a whopping 96.0 percent.

On3’s RPM was released to the public in early December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college. It factors in machine learning, expert predictions, social sentiment, visits and historical trends.

A couple weeks ago, there was a prediction logged for Williams to choose the Wolverines, but that pick has since been moved to Notre Dame. All three On3 insider predictions placed are in for the Fighting Irish.

That doesn’t mean that Notre Dame is a lock for Williams, though. He’s been to Iowa five times, which is the most he’s visited any program, and he grew up a Michigan fan.

Details on Williams’ recruitment with the Fighting Irish

Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have led the charge in Williams’ recruitment. Rees offered Williams after seeing him in person in May during the spring evaluation period, and Stuckey coached Williams during Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp June 5.

“At first, I didn’t plan on camping, but I was invested in Coach [Chansi] Stuckey’s way of teaching,” Williams previously told Blue & Gold. “I wanted to be coached by Coach Stuckey to see if I like him as a coach like I do as a person.

“I really enjoyed his coaching and teaching throughout the camp, as he was giving me pointers on how to improve.”

Williams’ combination of size, speed, soft hands and route running ability made him a top offensive performer at Irish Invasion per Blue & Gold.

“I feel I had a pretty good camp in terms of competition and numbers,” Williams added. “The main feedback I received was from Coach Stuckey, going over releases as the day went on then applying them to the field, which he was super helpful in terms of making sure I did it right.”

Williams ranks as the nation’s No. 75 overall player and No. 12 wide receiver in the 2024 class per the 2024 On3 Consensus.

Williams has an NIL Valuation of $65,000, which slots him at No. 266 in the high school football NIL rankings. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.