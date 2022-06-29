ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

USA Baseball announces Collegiate National Team training camp coaches, players

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Rhona Wise/MLB Photos via Getty Images

USA Baseball has bestowed a huge honor on some of the best players in college baseball, announcing their 50-man 2022 Collegiate National Team Training Camp roster.

The group selected will compete in a five-game intra-squad series in North Carolina from June 30–July 4, with the rosters being made up of the best non-draft eligible college baseball players in the country.

According to USA Baseball, the players selected will take their talents to Cary, North Carolina for a training camp beginning on June 28 prior to the series. Then, the staff will name a final 26-man national team roster on July 5, with the selected players led by Ole Miss skipper Mike Bianco — who led the Rebels to their first ever College World Series title last weekend.

After choosing the best of the best, Team USA will then travel to face-off against Haarlem, Netherlands, to compete in Honkbalweek Haarlem.

“We are thrilled to have such a strong group coming into training camp this summer with a chance to represent the United States on the 2022 Collegiate National Team as we return to competing internationally this summer,” said Eric Campbell, USA Baseball Collegiate National Team General Manager. “This year’s training camp roster consists of some of the best collegiate baseball talent in the country, and the opportunity for these players to represent our country on the global stage will be a rewarding and unique experience for them.”

Additionally, 31 different programs will be represented on the 2022 Collegiate National Team roster, with 13 sending multiple players. Leading the way are Ole Miss, TCU and Wake Forest with three players each, while Arkansas, Louisville, LSU, Southern Miss, Stanford, UCLA, Virginia, and Virginia Tech will send two.

Here’s the full 2022 Collegiate National Team Training Camp Roster, as announced by USA Baseball.

2022 Collegiate National Team Training Camp Roster per USA Baseball:

Name; Position; Hometown; School

  • Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Va.; ECU
  • Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii
  • Drew Beam; RHP; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Tennessee
  • Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Hialeah, Fla.; Vanderbilt
  • Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Fla.; Stanford
  • Michael Carico; C; Kernersville, N.C.; Davidson
  • Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU
  • Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumming, Ga.; Florida State
  • Chase Davis; OF; Elk Grove, Calif.; Arizona
  • Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss.; Ole Miss
  • Brenton Fisher; RHP; Durham, N.C.
  • Ethan Flanagan; LHP; Irvine, Calif.; UCLA
  • Jake Gelof; INF; Rehoboth Beach, Del.; Virginia
  • Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss
  • Joseph Gonzalez; RHP; Humacao, P.R.; Auburn
  • LuJames Groover III; INF; Morrow, Ga.; NC State
  • Drue Hackenberg; RHP; Palmyra, Va.; Virginia Tech
  • Tanner Hall; RHP; Zachary, La.; Southern Miss
  • Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Ga.; Vanderbilt
  • Vance Honeycutt; OF; Salisbury, N.C.; North Carolina
  • Jack Hurley; OF; Boalsburg, Pa.; Virginia Tech
  • Christian Knapczyk; INF; Plainfield, Ill.; Louisville
  • Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, N.C.; Campbell
  • Wyatt Langford; OF/C; Trenton, Fla.; Florida
  • Ryan Lasko; OF; Jackson, N.J.; Rutgers
  • Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, N.C.; Wake Forest
  • Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneonta, N.Y.; Wake Forest
  • Braden Montgomery; OF/RHP; Madison, Miss.; Stanford
  • Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Fla.; Miami
  • Tre’ Morgan; 1B; New Orleans, La.; LSU
  • Kade Morris; RHP; Turlock, Calif.; Nevada
  • Mason Nichols; RHP; Jackson, Miss.; Ole Miss
  • Emmett Olson; LHP; Des Plaines, Ill.; Nebraska
  • Jack Payton; C; Orland Park, Ill.; Louisville
  • River Ridings; LHP; Plano, Texas; TCU
  • Jonathan Santucci; LHP; Leonminster, Mass.; Duke
  • Jason Savacool; RHP; Baldwinsville, N.Y.; Maryland
  • Luke Savage; RHP; Plano, Texas; TCU
  • Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, Calif.
  • Hagen Smith; LHP; Bullard, Texas; Arkansas
  • Brayden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU
  • Kyle Teel; C/OF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia
  • Alonzo Tredwell; RHP; Coto de Caza, Calif.; UCLA
  • Brady Tygart; RHP; Hernando, Miss.; Arkansas
  • Hurston Waldrep; RHP; Thomasville, Ga.; Southern Miss
  • Hudson White; C; Keller, Texas; Texas Tech
  • Brock Wilken; INF; Valrico, Fla.; Wake Forest
  • Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Grand Canyon
  • Jaden Woods; LHP; Warner Robins, Ga.; Georgia

ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

