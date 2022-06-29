USA Baseball announces Collegiate National Team training camp coaches, players

Rhona Wise/MLB Photos via Getty Images

USA Baseball has bestowed a huge honor on some of the best players in college baseball, announcing their 50-man 2022 Collegiate National Team Training Camp roster.

The group selected will compete in a five-game intra-squad series in North Carolina from June 30–July 4, with the rosters being made up of the best non-draft eligible college baseball players in the country.

According to USA Baseball, the players selected will take their talents to Cary, North Carolina for a training camp beginning on June 28 prior to the series. Then, the staff will name a final 26-man national team roster on July 5, with the selected players led by Ole Miss skipper Mike Bianco — who led the Rebels to their first ever College World Series title last weekend.

After choosing the best of the best, Team USA will then travel to face-off against Haarlem, Netherlands, to compete in Honkbalweek Haarlem.

“We are thrilled to have such a strong group coming into training camp this summer with a chance to represent the United States on the 2022 Collegiate National Team as we return to competing internationally this summer,” said Eric Campbell, USA Baseball Collegiate National Team General Manager. “This year’s training camp roster consists of some of the best collegiate baseball talent in the country, and the opportunity for these players to represent our country on the global stage will be a rewarding and unique experience for them.”

Additionally, 31 different programs will be represented on the 2022 Collegiate National Team roster, with 13 sending multiple players. Leading the way are Ole Miss, TCU and Wake Forest with three players each, while Arkansas, Louisville, LSU, Southern Miss, Stanford, UCLA, Virginia, and Virginia Tech will send two.

Here’s the full 2022 Collegiate National Team Training Camp Roster, as announced by USA Baseball.

2022 Collegiate National Team Training Camp Roster per USA Baseball:

Name; Position; Hometown; School