Shane Beamer pleased so far with South Carolina's newest staff additions

By Jack Veltri about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Jody Wright (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

While Shane Beamer may be the face of South Carolina, he understands the importance of having good people around him.

This is why, as he had open staff positions to fill this offseason, he made sure the people he brought into the Gamecocks’ program fit well.

“You’re only as good as the people around you players, coaches, staff, everybody. And we’ve got a great group from top to bottom,” Beamer said. “Fortunate to have them, we work well together and we’re all going in the same direction.”

After last year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina, both Erik Kimrey and Mike Peterson left for new opportunities. After coaching at the high school level for 16 years, Kimrey returned to become the head coach at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Peterson spent five years with the Gamecocks before choosing to take the outside linebacker’s position at his alma mater, Florida.

Beamer got to work and added three new coaches, two in on-field roles, to his staff ahead of the 2022 season.

The Gamecocks brought in Sterling Lucas to replace Mike Peterson and coach South Carolina’s defensive ends and outside linebackers. Lucas, a South Carolina native, spent six seasons in the NFL between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.

While Lucas was in Baltimore, the Ravens led the NFL in total defense from 2016-20. Beamer, who recruited Lucas out of high school, sought advice and connected with Lucas’s former colleagues to gauge his fit. Lucas also played and coached at NC State under now South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White.

“They were all over-the-top in what he’s about, so I think who he’s been around, the players he’s been around, the systems that he’s been around. He will really help our football team, our defense specifically,” Beamer said. “He was hired because he’s the best guy to give us a chance to continue to elevate the performance of the guys in that room and the people in our defense.”

One month later, Beamer added Jody Wright to fill the void Kimrey left as tight end’s coach. Wright has had a lengthy coaching tenure, dating back to his days at Mississippi State working under Sylvester Croom. While he was in Starkville, he even got to work with Beamer for two seasons. While working there together, they built an immediate connection.

“I was still young and getting into the profession,” Beamer said. “He was just getting into the profession. But it was obvious in his work ethic and what a go-getter he is. Somebody that I have kept in touch with over the years and have a lot of respect for.”

Before joining South Carolina, Wright worked with the New York Giants for two seasons and one season with the Cleveland Browns. He also spent time at UAB in 2014 and 2018. On top of that, he coached under Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide for six seasons working in the player personnel department.

“Coach Saban, he is the director of player personnel and it’s amazing at how hard he works at it,” Wright said. “Whether it’s how many kids he’s watched or being on the road recruiting, I see Shane the same way. He’s non-stop working on it, communicating with the kids, the coaches, watching players and evaluating.”

Beamer’s most recent hire, Freddie Kitchens, joined the staff on May 18 in an off-the-field role as senior analyst.

Kitchens was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He most recently worked with the New York Giants for the last two years in multiple roles.

Similar to Wright, Kitchens has worked with Beamer before coming to South Carolina. In 2004—Croom’s first season—the two worked together at Mississippi State.

“He’s a fantastic coach with head coaching experience and coordinator experience,” Beamer said. “He’s a longtime NFL coach who will be a great asset and resource for our program and will help us in so many ways.”

Beamer wouldn’t say which new coach has stood out to him thus far. Rather, he’s just really proud to have them aboard.

“They’ve all developed in their own way over the last year,” Beamer said, “they all have bright futures in this profession. And they’re doing great things for South Carolina football.”

