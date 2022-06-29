Good Morning Gators: Upcoming commitment dates for Florida targets

Miller Safrit/ESPN Photo

The Gators landed a trio of On300 recruits in the past week for the 2023 class, and 10 more UF targets will be announcing their decisions over the next month.

Four-star running back Treyaun Webb was scheduled for Friday but has pushed back his commitment. However, several prospects will be coming off the board soon.

Gators Online’s Donavon Keiser has compiled a list of commitment dates for Florida targets. Check them out below, along with the current favorite in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

June 30:​

Three-star athlete Samuel Omosigho

Finalists: Florida, Oklahoma

On3 RPM favorite: Oklahoma

July 4:​

Four-star receiver Daquavious Sorey

Finalists: Auburn, Florida, Alabama, Miami

On3 RPM favorite: Florida

Five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa

Finalists: Tennessee, Florida, USC, Alabama, Tennessee, Miami

On3 RPM favorite: Tennessee

July 5:​

Four-star EDGE Keldric Faulk

Finalists: FSU, Auburn, Florida

On3 RPM favorite: Auburn

July 8:​

Five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods

Finalists: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Jackson State

On3 RPM favorite: Alabama

July 16: ​

Four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Ohio State, Miami, Georgia

On3 RPM favorite: Alabama

July 23:​

Four-star offensive lineman Payton Kirkland

Finalists: Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Miami

On3 RPM favorite: Florida

Four-star EDGE Malik Bryant

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Miami

On3 RPM favorite: Alabama

Four-star safety Joenel Aguero

Finalists: Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State

On3 RPM favorite: Georgia

July 28:​

Four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc

Finalists: Florida, Oklahoma, Penn State

On3 RPM favorite: Florida

August 10:​

Four-star running back Cedric Baxter

Finalists: Florida, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M

On3 RPM favorite: Texas

October 1:​

Four-star safety Jordan Castell

Finalists: Florida, Tennessee

On3 RPM favorite: Florida

Point guard Kyle Lofton is ready to lead Florida, while fellow transfer Trey Bonham is prepared to learn from the veteran.

The UF baseball team finished the 2022 season ranked No. 21 in the country according to D1Baseball.com.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson on his weekend at the Manning Passing Academy:

Gators co-DCs Patrick Toney and Sean Spencer are still recruiting during the dead period: