Gainesville, FL

Good Morning Gators: Upcoming commitment dates for Florida targets

By Zach Abolverdi
 3 days ago
Miller Safrit/ESPN Photo

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.

The Gators landed a trio of On300 recruits in the past week for the 2023 class, and 10 more UF targets will be announcing their decisions over the next month.

Four-star running back Treyaun Webb was scheduled for Friday but has pushed back his commitment. However, several prospects will be coming off the board soon.

Gators Online’s Donavon Keiser has compiled a list of commitment dates for Florida targets. Check them out below, along with the current favorite in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

June 30:

Three-star athlete Samuel Omosigho

Finalists: Florida, Oklahoma

On3 RPM favorite: Oklahoma

July 4:

Four-star receiver Daquavious Sorey

Finalists: Auburn, Florida, Alabama, Miami

On3 RPM favorite: Florida

Five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa

Finalists: Tennessee, Florida, USC, Alabama, Tennessee, Miami

On3 RPM favorite: Tennessee

July 5:

Four-star EDGE Keldric Faulk

Finalists: FSU, Auburn, Florida

On3 RPM favorite: Auburn

July 8:

Five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods

Finalists: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Jackson State

On3 RPM favorite: Alabama

July 16:

Four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Ohio State, Miami, Georgia

On3 RPM favorite: Alabama

July 23:

Four-star offensive lineman Payton Kirkland

Finalists: Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Miami

On3 RPM favorite: Florida

Four-star EDGE Malik Bryant

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Miami

On3 RPM favorite: Alabama

Four-star safety Joenel Aguero

Finalists: Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State

On3 RPM favorite: Georgia

July 28:

Four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc

Finalists: Florida, Oklahoma, Penn State

On3 RPM favorite: Florida

August 10:

Four-star running back Cedric Baxter

Finalists: Florida, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M

On3 RPM favorite: Texas

October 1:

Four-star safety Jordan Castell

Finalists: Florida, Tennessee

On3 RPM favorite: Florida

In other Florida football news

UF recruiting roundup

Gators sports roundup

Let’s keep talking

Want to keep the conversation going? Head over to our Florida message board, Swamp Talk. Sign up here and join the discussion.

Gators Twitter updates

  • Gators co-DCs Patrick Toney and Sean Spencer are still recruiting during the dead period:
  • Four-star wide receiver Eugene Wilson III says his commitment date will be out soon:

Comments / 0

 

