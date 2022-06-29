Good Morning Gators: Upcoming commitment dates for Florida targets
Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day
The Gators landed a trio of On300 recruits in the past week for the 2023 class, and 10 more UF targets will be announcing their decisions over the next month.
Four-star running back Treyaun Webb was scheduled for Friday but has pushed back his commitment. However, several prospects will be coming off the board soon.
Gators Online’s Donavon Keiser has compiled a list of commitment dates for Florida targets. Check them out below, along with the current favorite in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
June 30:
Three-star athlete Samuel Omosigho
Finalists: Florida, Oklahoma
On3 RPM favorite: Oklahoma
July 4:
Four-star receiver Daquavious Sorey
Finalists: Auburn, Florida, Alabama, Miami
On3 RPM favorite: Florida
Five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa
Finalists: Tennessee, Florida, USC, Alabama, Tennessee, Miami
On3 RPM favorite: Tennessee
July 5:
Four-star EDGE Keldric Faulk
Finalists: FSU, Auburn, Florida
On3 RPM favorite: Auburn
July 8:
Five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods
Finalists: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Jackson State
On3 RPM favorite: Alabama
July 16:
Four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre
Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Ohio State, Miami, Georgia
On3 RPM favorite: Alabama
July 23:
Four-star offensive lineman Payton Kirkland
Finalists: Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Miami
On3 RPM favorite: Florida
Four-star EDGE Malik Bryant
Finalists: Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Miami
On3 RPM favorite: Alabama
Four-star safety Joenel Aguero
Finalists: Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State
On3 RPM favorite: Georgia
July 28:
Four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc
Finalists: Florida, Oklahoma, Penn State
On3 RPM favorite: Florida
August 10:
Four-star running back Cedric Baxter
Finalists: Florida, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M
On3 RPM favorite: Texas
October 1:
Four-star safety Jordan Castell
Finalists: Florida, Tennessee
On3 RPM favorite: Florida
In other Florida football news
- Florida coach Billy Napier explains why it was important for him to pen an open letter to Gator Nation last week.
- What are reasonable expectations for the 2022 Gators football team in Billy Napier’s first season as head coach?
- UF defensive lineman Gervon Dexter and offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence were named to the Walter Camp preseason All-Americans.
UF recruiting roundup
- Cedric Baxter Jr., the No. 1-ranked running back by On3, includes the Gators in his top four and announces his commitment date.
- Eugene Wilson III, a top-50 overall prospect with On3, is down to two schools and the Gators are trending heavily.
- Top-100 offensive tackle Lucas Simmons closing in on decision and has the Gators included among his four finalists.
Gators sports roundup
- Point guard Kyle Lofton is ready to lead Florida, while fellow transfer Trey Bonham is prepared to learn from the veteran.
- The UF baseball team finished the 2022 season ranked No. 21 in the country according to D1Baseball.com.
Gators Twitter updates
- Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson on his weekend at the Manning Passing Academy:
- Gators co-DCs Patrick Toney and Sean Spencer are still recruiting during the dead period:
- Four-star wide receiver Eugene Wilson III says his commitment date will be out soon:
