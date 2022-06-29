Nerlens Noel traded to the Detroit Pistons, per report

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A member of the Kentucky Knicks is on the move. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Nerlens Noel is being traded from New York to the Detroit Pistons, along with guard Alec Burks, two future second-round draft picks, and $6 million. The trade will clear $19 million in salary-cap space, which will allow the Knicks to make a $110 million offer to free-agent guard Jalen Brunson.

Noel is entering his tenth season in the league (he didn’t play his first year as he rehabbed from his ACL injury). Drafted No. 6 back in 2013, he spent the first four years of his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers before two-year stints in both Dallas and Oklahoma City. In November 2020, Noel signed a one-year deal with the New York Knicks. In August 2021, he re-signed a three-year $32 million deal.

Last season, Noel averaged 3.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. He only appeared in 25 games due to knee and foot issues. In Detroit, he’ll be competing for minutes inside against Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duran, Kelly Olynyk, and Marvin Bagley, if he’s not traded.