Gas and oil prices are heading in the right direction, finally. But the reasons why might be no cause for celebration. Traders drove down the price of U.S. crude oil 11% over the past two weeks and gas prices followed suit, dropping 21 cents a gallon from Florida’s record high of $4.89 set on June 13, travel club AAA said in its weekly gas price update. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum ...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO