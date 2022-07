BOSTON — Three Boston teens are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted a cab driver and vandalized an MBTA Red Line train, according to transit police. At about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, witnesses told police at JFK-UMass station that a group of teens at the Ashmont platform kicked, struck and broke windows on a Red Line train. The teens then approached an off-duty cab driver and demanded a ride, police said. When the 53-year-old driver said he wasn't working, the group spit on him and attacked him with a hammer and a glass bottle, police said.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO