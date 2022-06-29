ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Urbandale neighborhood shopping center sold for $16.2 million

Des Moines Business Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investment group has purchased a neighborhood shopping center in Urbandale, paying $16.2 million for the property, Polk County real estate records show. The shopping center at 3701 86th St. was built on nearly 13 acres in 1994, records show. The center includes a one-story, 124,759-square-foot retail building with brick veneer...

businessrecord.com

We Are Iowa

Emergency checkpoints to be added to Des Moines city trails

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is setting up a new system on its trails: establishing 911 emergency checkpoints throughout city trails. It works like this: signs will be posted with numbered markers, so in the case of an emergency, people can find the nearest numbered marker and relay that number to first responders when they call 911.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

New Iowa law limits city, county restrictions on fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s that time of year again when people want to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks. While some will go to watch displays, others want to create the displays themselves by buying fireworks. “Growing up in a rural community, it just seems like you gotta get some fireworks no matter what,” […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Des Moines motorcycle crash leaves one dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle crash in Des Moines Friday evening resulted in the death of one individual. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash at approximately 5:39 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Douglas Avenue. An adult male motorcyclist experienced serious […]
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

One of the Midwest’s Largest Car Shows is Coming to Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) For those who love glistening paint, shiny chrome and loud engines, one of the Midwest’s largest car shows will take over the Iowa State Fairgrounds this holiday weekend. Stephanie Schoennagel, spokeswoman for the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, says this will mark the 31st annual Heartland Nationals in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Resurfacing construction to partially close Grand Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Construction crews will begin resurfacing work in West Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday, July 6. The project will begin with the outside lanes of Grand Avenue from 4th Street to 14th Street. After the outside lanes are finished, crews will switch and begin working on the inside lanes.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

The Elbert Files: A decade of change

The hierarchy of Des Moines has changed a lot during the 10 years I’ve written this column. New leaders have surfaced as key players retired or moved on. Others, most notably Barry Griswell, Johnny Danos and John Ruan III, died. When you look at lists of the area’s 25...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Drug Dealer Found Hiding In West Des Moines Bathtub Sentenced

(Des Moines, IA) -- A suspected drug-dealer found hiding in a West Des Moines bathtub has been sentenced to 30-years in prison. Investigators say 36-year-old Marcus Burrage was convicted of trafficking heroin in Ames and Nevada. Officers found drug trafficking evidence in Buragge's Nevada apartment in 2018. Police arrested him at a West Des Moines motel, where he was found hiding in a bathtub. Investigators say while waiting for trial, Burrage punched a Polk County Jailer in the back of the head and bragged about it. The jailer suffered serious injuries. Burrage was charged with assaulting a correctional officer.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Vacant office building gone in blink of eye this week

The wrecking crew made quick work this week in demolishing the long-vacant office building at 600 First Ave. in Perry. Perry realtor Glenn Goodale bought the property at 600 First Ave. in 1958 from Ethel Waters of Dayton, Ohio. The building he erected on the property was used as warehouse space until 1979, when Gary Goodale, Glenn’s insurance-selling son, remodeled the building as office space.
PERRY, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa woman undergoes IORT surgery at MercyOne

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sheree Wolf's bright hair perfectly matches her sunny disposition; an outlook she's earned after a hard journey. The Nevada woman said she was diagnosed with rectal cancer. "The cancer was the size of a grapefruit," Wolf said. After rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, her doctors...
NEVADA, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
BOONE, IA
98.1 KHAK

6 Year-Old & 50-Year-Old Killed in Southern Iowa Accidents

Wednesday was a tragic day in southern Iowa. Two people were killed in the extreme southern part of the state in separate incidents. The first accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. in rural Appanoose County. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Roberta Leffler was...
IOWA STATE

