West Des Moines, IA

Site plan for Dave & Buster's approved by WDM commission

Des Moines Business Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed plan to build a 22,000-square-foot Dave & Buster’s entertainment facility at 190 S. Jordan Creek Parkway was approved this week by the West Des Moines Plan and Zoning Commission. The lot is located south of Jordan Creek Town Center. Dave & Buster’s is a popular Texas-based...

businessrecord.com

Axios Des Moines

QuickTrip out, townhomes planned for Des Moines site

The Des Moines City Council will consider a proposal in July to build 38 townhouses on the former site of an auto glass company at 1200 Keosauqua Way.Why it matters: The site is along a busy entryway into downtown that has been vacant for years. A number of other developments in the area are also reshaping the gateway.Catch up fast: QuickTrip announced plans in 2016 to construct a new store at the location. But there were concerns about traffic and questions about whether a third convenience store was needed in the same quarter-mile stretch along Keo.QuickTrip won an appeal before...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Vacant office building gone in blink of eye this week

The wrecking crew made quick work this week in demolishing the long-vacant office building at 600 First Ave. in Perry. Perry realtor Glenn Goodale bought the property at 600 First Ave. in 1958 from Ethel Waters of Dayton, Ohio. The building he erected on the property was used as warehouse space until 1979, when Gary Goodale, Glenn’s insurance-selling son, remodeled the building as office space.
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Some Iowa businesses excited to opt out of bottle redemption program

BONDURANT, Iowa — Friday is the first day grocery stores and retailers can opt out of Iowa's bottle redemption program. Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant is a full-service grocery store with a deli and a bottle redemption program. The owners say they're thrilled they can finally opt out of that service.
BONDURANT, IA
KCCI.com

Northwest Aquatic Center closed after glass discovered in water

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Northwest Aquatic Center is closed after glass was discovered in the water. The Des Moines Parks and Rec Department says someone threw a glass bottle over the fence, which hit the deck and shattered. The pool is being drained. Swim lessons are being pushed...
DES MOINES, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Reynolds Says No Special Legislative Session is Being Planned

(Belmond, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says she does not plan to call lawmakers back to Des Moines for a special session on abortion, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week. In Belmond Wednesday, Reynolds says wants to have two state laws unblocked using the court...
BELMOND, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Ahmad to lead new WesleyLife Foundation

Will join the senior living services company in July as vice president of philanthropy, and will lead the soon-to-be-launched WesleyLife Foundation. “Creating a foundation has long been a priority of WesleyLife leadership,” said Rob Kretzinger, president and CEO of WesleyLife. “With its inception, our goal will be to address challenges regarding the aging process and perceptions related to it, including nutritional insecurity, isolation, affordable housing, workforce shortages and other issues." Ahmad comes to WesleyLife from MercyOne Des Moines Foundation, where she was instrumental in a $16 million capital campaign for the MercyOne Richard Deming Cancer Center. She also has led stewardship and external relations for other high-profile MercyOne campaigns, including securing funding for various programs at MercyOne Children’s Hospital and House of Mercy as well as the organization’s neuroscience and behavioral health groups. Before MercyOne, Ahmad held similar roles with the Greater Des Moines Partnership and the Des Moines Symphony and Academy and has received national awards and accolades for her work. She has been named a Forty Under 40 honoree by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy as well as the Business Record. Ahmad will join WesleyLife in early July, and will be based at the organization’s corporate headquarters in Johnston.
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

One of the Midwest’s Largest Car Shows is Coming to Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) For those who love glistening paint, shiny chrome and loud engines, one of the Midwest’s largest car shows will take over the Iowa State Fairgrounds this holiday weekend. Stephanie Schoennagel, spokeswoman for the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, says this will mark the 31st annual Heartland Nationals in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
BOONE, IA

Community Policy