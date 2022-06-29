See the average auto loan balance per capita in Virginia

More than half the 125,000 net jobs gained in Virginia over the past year have come in the leisure/hospitality sector, which was hardest hit by COVID and the resulting government-mandated economic shutdowns. Leisure/hospitality gained 64,000 jobs from May 2021 to May 2022 to stand at 405,300, according to figures reported...
RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours. Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m. Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will...
(The Center Square) – As gas prices are still hovering around record highs set this month, Virginians may have to pay a little more once a nearly 3-cent gas tax increase goes into effect Friday. The gas tax will increase by about 2.34 cents per gallon to adjust for...
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia’s congressional Republican delegation urged Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to “indefinitely postpone” the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Army National Guard troops, arguing it will drive members of Virginia’s national guard away.—The Hill. • State gas taxes are...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In the middle of already-soaring gas prices-- and the holiday weekend ahead-- on Friday, gas taxes in Virginia are set to rise. It's the result of legislation passed two years ago to fund the state's transportation needs. It's about two more cents per gallon. On...
Chesapeake Bay crabbers will have reduced harvest allowances for the rest of this year under limits adopted this week in response to a worrisome drop in the Bay’s population of the popular crustaceans. In Maryland, tighter restrictions on both commercial and recreational crabbing take effect July 1, with watermen...
A law passed two years ago will result in Virginia’s gas tax increasing on Friday. The tax is tied to the consumer price index, and that means this year, it will rise 7%, or about three cents a gallon. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 1,872,624 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,808 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,483 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Virginia officials passed new legislature that became effective today, July 1, 2022 per information shared from Arlington County P.D. The new legislature change is Virginia code § 46.2-1049 which states a person may not operate a vehicle on a highway unless the exhaust is in good working order and in constant […]
Virginia lawmakers were struggling to agree with pausing the gas tax or sending gas stimulus payments to residents. Governor Glenn Youngkin wanted to pause the gas tax. Democrats wanted to send stimulus payments to those purchasing gas. What is Virginia doing with gas and stimulus checks?. While Youngkin wanted to...
Eligible patients looking to purchase medical marijuana in Virginia no longer have to wait for the all-clear from the state pharmacy board. The new law went into effect Friday, and said after receiving written certification from a registered practitioner, patients can go directly to a medical marijuana dispensary. That means...
Courtesy of ambimb (CC 2.0) If you’re under the impression that all taxpayer-funded facilities in 2022 have basics like air conditioning, you’re wrong. Virginia is still confining people in prisons without air conditioning.
Everyday life may change after numerous laws were set in motion on Friday, July 1st, 2022. These laws include new marijuana possession penalties, no ticket quotas for law enforcement, and alcoholic beverages delivered right to your front door.
WASHINGTON — In honor of the Fourth of July, Sheetz has announced plans to help customers feel less pain at the pump. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Virginia is $4.703 as of June 28. However, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain said it will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 per gallon for unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85 gasoline from now through the July 4 holiday.
From the Blue Ridge Mountains, all the way to the Eastern Shore, Virginia is a state filled with beauty. A great mix of both rural and urban life, as you drive through this state you'll pass by major cities, a scattering of smaller towns, and plenty of open lands.
Virginia passed their two year spending budget just ahead of the start of a new fiscal year, and stimulus payments are included. The bipartisan package is worth $224 billion dollars. Over $4 billion dollars in tax cuts are granted to Virginia state residents. What is in the spending plan aside...
Comments / 0