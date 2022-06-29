ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

See the average auto loan balance per capita in Virginia

By Stacker
Inside Nova
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the average auto loan balances of people...

www.insidenova.com

Inside Nova

Va. leisure/hospitality jobs making comeback after COVID

More than half the 125,000 net jobs gained in Virginia over the past year have come in the leisure/hospitality sector, which was hardest hit by COVID and the resulting government-mandated economic shutdowns. Leisure/hospitality gained 64,000 jobs from May 2021 to May 2022 to stand at 405,300, according to figures reported...
WSLS

Virginia ABC stores extend hours of operation

RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours. Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m. Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will...
Inside Nova

Virginia gas tax going up Friday

(The Center Square) – As gas prices are still hovering around record highs set this month, Virginians may have to pay a little more once a nearly 3-cent gas tax increase goes into effect Friday. The gas tax will increase by about 2.34 cents per gallon to adjust for...
virginiamercury.com

State gas taxes set to rise 7 percent and more Virginia headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia’s congressional Republican delegation urged Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to “indefinitely postpone” the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Army National Guard troops, arguing it will drive members of Virginia’s national guard away.—The Hill. • State gas taxes are...
WSET

Virginia gas tax hike goes into effect Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In the middle of already-soaring gas prices-- and the holiday weekend ahead-- on Friday, gas taxes in Virginia are set to rise. It's the result of legislation passed two years ago to fund the state's transportation needs. It's about two more cents per gallon. On...
wfirnews.com

Virginia gas tax to automatically rise 7% Friday

A law passed two years ago will result in Virginia’s gas tax increasing on Friday. The tax is tied to the consumer price index, and that means this year, it will rise 7%, or about three cents a gallon. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
WVNS

New Virginia law restricts loud car exhausts

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Virginia officials passed new legislature that became effective today, July 1, 2022 per information shared from Arlington County P.D. The new legislature change is Virginia code § 46.2-1049 which states a person may not operate a vehicle on a highway unless the exhaust is in good working order and in constant […]
Inside Nova

New law makes it easier to get medical marijuana in Virginia

Eligible patients looking to purchase medical marijuana in Virginia no longer have to wait for the all-clear from the state pharmacy board. The new law went into effect Friday, and said after receiving written certification from a registered practitioner, patients can go directly to a medical marijuana dispensary. That means...
WUSA9

These DC-area Sheetz will drop gas prices to less than $4 a gallon in honor of July 4

WASHINGTON — In honor of the Fourth of July, Sheetz has announced plans to help customers feel less pain at the pump. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Virginia is $4.703 as of June 28. However, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain said it will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 per gallon for unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85 gasoline from now through the July 4 holiday.
WASHINGTON, DC

