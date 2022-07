Nick Shook has chosen one prime candidate from each team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2022. Below are his NFC picks. Brown received his wish during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft when Baltimore sent him to Arizona, where the receiver known as "Hollywood" will reunite with former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray. They already have quite a rapport established from their Sooner days, and with DeAndre Hopkins facing a six-game suspension, Brown will man a significant role with the Cardinals from Week 1. Perhaps Kliff Kingsbury and Murray can unlock Brown, who's coming off his first 1,000-yard season, in ways the Ravens couldn't. If that happens, we just might see Brown in the Pro Bowl.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO