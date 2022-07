The NBPA 100 camp is an annual event that allows the top high school players across the country to showcase their skills in front of coaches and scouts. It’s a big event filled with the biggest names in high school basketball. And this year, it was UNC commit G.G. Jackson that stole the show. The South Carolina native was named the 2022 NBPA Top 100 MVP for the event, impressing with his skills over the past week. Jackson was a standout from Day 1 and carried that into the rest of the camp, being the best player on the court and earning...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO